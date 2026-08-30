Swings Says Mounjaro Worked: "I Lost 7 kg in a Month Without Any Effort"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Swings said he lost 7 kg in a month with the obesity treatment Mounjaro.

On the 27th, a video titled "Shibuya Discipline Duo (ft. My Big-Shouldered Sugar Daddy Swings)" was uploaded to Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel.

As Swings devoured sushi that day, the production team apologized, saying, "Did we ruin your diet?"

Swings replied, "I have to go back and keep taking Mounjaro," and added, "I've been fighting obesity for 20 years." He went on to say, "It does work. I lost 7 kg."

When Choo Sung-hoon was shocked to hear that, Swings asked, "Hyung, you would never need Mounjaro, right?" Choo Sung-hoon then said, "Still, losing 7 kg is not easy."

When asked how many months it took him to lose 7 kg, Swings surprised viewers by answering, "I lost it in a month, without any effort."

Earlier, Swings revealed in June that he had been prescribed Mounjaro to help with weight loss. He later appeared on the YouTube channel "DinDin is DinDin" and confessed, "If Mounjaro fails too, I'll get gastric bypass surgery. That's all I have left."

Meanwhile, Swings, who has recently turned to acting, will make his first commercial film debut in the movie "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," which opens on Sept. 23.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.