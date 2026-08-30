Kim Ji-min, Loved by Kim Jun-ho, How Beautiful Would Their Son Be If He Took After His Mother? Radiant Looks Without Any Puffiness During Pregnancy

Comedian Kim Ji-min showed off her sharp jawline and glowing beauty even during pregnancy.

On the 29th, Kim Ji-min posted a photo of her recent life on her social networking service account without any caption.

The photo shows Kim Ji-min taking a selfie inside a moving car. With neatly combed-back hair and lovely makeup, she looked straight into the camera, showing clear eyes and a faint smile.

In particular, she drew attention with a relaxed mood that comes with pregnancy, while still showing a sharp jawline and defined features without any puffiness.

Earlier, on the 19th, Kim Ji-min said on her social networking service account, "I'm legally binge eating every three hours, using pregnancy cravings as an excuse! Mr. Mounjaro is getting thinner next to me, while this pregnant lady is getting rounder and rounder!" She said her appetite had increased after becoming pregnant.

However, the photo released that day drew attention because she still looked slim, making her earlier confession seem almost surprising.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho in July last year. The couple later underwent in vitro fertilization to have a child, and on the 30th of last month, they personally announced the pregnancy news, receiving many congratulations. Their baby is reported to be a boy.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.