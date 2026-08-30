Im Chae-moo Invested 10 Billion Won in Doori Land Instead of Buying an Apartment... Has Been in the Red for 35 Years, Says He Became a Debtor ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Im Chae-moo revealed his life story, saying that he once enjoyed his peak years, earning as much as 80 million to 100 million won a month, but poured most of his income into a playground for children and has spent decades dealing with losses and debt.

On the 29th, tvN released a preview for "You Quiz on the Block" titled, "Im Chae-moo, the Doori Land big spender who earned a fortune and invested an eye-watering amount."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk surprised Im Chae-moo by saying, "You decided to start Doori Land and, in the money of that time, put in 10 billion won of your own money and took out an additional 4 billion won in loans."

Doori Land is an amusement park that Im Chae-moo built in Yangju-si, Gyeonggi Province, in 1990 using all of his assets for children.

Im Chae-moo said, "10 billion won was an unimaginable amount of money," and Yoo Jae-suk explained, "Even now, 10 billion won is a huge sum, but in the 1980s, 10 billion won was worth several tens of billions in today's terms." His remarks underscored just how large Im Chae-moo's investment was at the time.

Im Chae-moo recalled, "After 'Not_found' ended in 1984, I made so much money that I no longer understood its value." He added, "I was earning 80 million to 100 million won a month. Back then, that was incredible." He then joked, "At the time, a 15-pyeong apartment in West Ichon cost about 2.5 million to 4 million won. If I had just bought apartments back then, the 63 Building in Yeouido would have been mine."

But most of the money he earned went into creating a space for children. Doori Land has been in the red since it opened, and it is still being operated with Im Chae-moo's personal funds.

Im Chae-moo said, "I opened it with loans from the beginning. I have been a debtor ever since then." He added, "The expenses are huge. Electricity alone costs tens of millions of won, and there are wages and taxes too. The biggest cost is maintenance." He went on to say, "Still, if the staff are getting paid on time, not going hungry, and staying alive, that means things are going well," drawing attention with his candid remarks.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.