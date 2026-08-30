Jewelry's Lee Ji-hyun, Now a Hairstylist, Even Saved a Customer in a 'Complete Mess'... "She Left Extremely Satisfied"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of the group Jewelry, showed off her exceptional skills as a salon owner by sharing a hair treatment case that could be described as a 'complete mess.'

On the 29th, Lee Ji-hyun shared the process of styling a customer's hair on her social media account.

Lee Ji-hyun introduced the customer's complicated hair history, saying, "A customer in a complete mess who had been worried because there was no clear answer."

She explained that the hair condition was not easy, describing it as "bleaching + self-applied black dye + self-applied red dye + virgin hair."

Even so, Lee Ji-hyun succeeded in tidying up the customer's hair without bleaching. She said she focused on "raising the base of the natural hair enough without bleaching and bringing out a subtle mint tone with no red undertones."

She then revealed the result, saying she completed it by turning the dull areas, which had been affected by repeated lower-section bleaching, self-applied black dye, and additional red dye, into a luminous mint beige.

Lee Ji-hyun added, "The customer left extremely satisfied. I felt proud too," expressing her joy at a result that pleased both the customer and herself.

Lee Ji-hyun's challenge, as she transformed from broadcaster to hair designer, continues to draw attention. She took on a new path to support her children and make a living, and after steady effort, she obtained a beauty-related certification and became a hair designer.

In particular, she has attracted even more attention because she is raising two children on her own after going through the pain of two divorces, while also balancing broadcasting work and running a salon.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.