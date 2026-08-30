"80-Year-Old" Im Hyun-sik Reveals Shocking Family Story: "My Father Was Separated From Me at Age 6 and Started a New Family in North Korea"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actors Im Hyun-sik and Hwang Seok-jeong moved viewers deeply as they opened up about cherished memories of their parents and long-held stories they had kept in their hearts for years.

Episode 40 of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday the 29th, recorded a peak nationwide rating of 2.2 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

Im Hyun-sik touched hearts with stories about his mother, who shaped his acting career, and his father, from whom he was separated at age 6 during the Korean War.

He recalled that, under the influence of his mother, who taught music at an elementary school, he learned the violin and piano in those days and was able to awaken his musical sensibility.

He also shared an anecdote about how, at a time when there was no Korean translation of the world-renowned acting guide "Stanislavski's theory of acting," his mother spent six months translating the book herself. He added, "If it hadn't been for my mother, I wonder what I would have been doing," reflecting on her deep love.

Im Hyun-sik also spoke about his father, who had worked as a newspaper reporter and went to North Korea to cover the war but never returned. He said he was only 6 years old at the time and calmly described the painful past, noting that it was a time when the division between the two Koreas was chaotic and his mother, who was the victim, ended up suffering even more.

He even said that later, during reunions of separated families, he learned where his father was in North Korea. But after hearing that his father had three sons and one daughter there, he recalled, "I simply couldn't go to North Korea."

He then said, "I couldn't bring myself to tell my mother, and much later I showed her a family photo of my father," leaving everyone deeply moved.

Hwang Seok-jeong said that, despite not being able to fully develop her mother's outstanding musical talent because of poverty, there was still a piano in the house even when they could not pay the rent.

Thanks to that, she entered the Department of Korean Music at Seoul National University, and her older brother and younger sibling also pursued music. But she confessed that she was afraid of and disliked her mother, who was always angry, and said, "I think she had a need to be loved, but it was never fulfilled." She revealed the deep resentment she carried until her early 40s, to the point that she did not speak to her mother for years.

Later, after hearing that her mother, who had been living apart from her children, underwent back surgery alone, Hwang Seok-jeong brought her home. Looking into her mother's life as if analyzing a character, she said, "I saw a girl whose dream had been crushed." She described the moment when everything about her mother finally made sense. As her hatred disappeared, they became like friends, and she said they achieved a "miraculous reconciliation," leaving a deep impression.

Finally, Im Hyun-sik said, "I was in pain, but I didn't feel fear. Still, I will take care of my health," and sent a cheerful love call to director Na Hong-jin, saying, "If you plan Hope 2, please cast me." Hwang Seok-jeong added, "For someone, that person may be someone to be grateful for, but for someone else, they may have wanted revenge," offering a thoughtful life philosophy that resonated with viewers by saying she hoped people would not hurt themselves through hatred toward others.

Meanwhile, episode 41 of MBN's issue-driven talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" will air at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 5.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.