82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Reveals She Has Been Undergoing Stroke Rehabilitation for 10 Years... Checks Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Every Day (Point of Omniscient Interfere)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jae-gyun Hwang brought both laughter and emotion as they each began a new chapter in life in their own way.

In particular, the broadcast posted a 2.0% rating among viewers aged 20 to 54, a key indicator of channel competitiveness in a changing media environment, and ranked No. 1 among entertainment programs in its time slot. (Provided by Nielsen Korea)

Episode 413 of MBC's entertainment program "Point of Omniscient Interfere," which aired on Saturday the 29th and was planned by Kang Young-seon and directed by Yoon-Jib Kim, Jae-Uk Jeon, Kim Hae-ni, Jung Dong-sik, and Lee Da-un, with script by Yeo Hyeon-jeon, opened with Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's "dream silver life." The first thing that stood out was her health routine, as she has been undergoing rehabilitation for 10 years after suffering a stroke. Whenever she had a spare moment, she stretched to loosen her body, then checked and recorded her blood pressure and blood sugar. She also said the reason she uses hotel breakfast buffets, which have drawn a great deal of attention, is to take in a wide variety of nutritious foods.

Above all, her positive and happy mindset, along with her habit of cherishing and loving herself, was what made her the "coolest woman in her 80s," a title that even the MZ generation admires. She often says "I love you" to passing trees and food, and her face is always lit up with a bright smile as she looks in the mirror and tells herself, "Yong-nyeo, fighting." She also enjoys life to the fullest, dressing up in her own glamorous style and often traveling alone to places she wants to visit. In this episode, she even went alone to a charcoal sauna under Chiaksan and spread her positive energy to the first-time sauna companions she met there, telling them to live as they feel without worrying about how others see them.

She shared a special bond with her manager, who submitted a story saying, "I hope many people can enjoy life happily like Sunwoo Yong-nyeo." In fact, Lee So-young, who became her first manager in 60 years as an actress, is a veteran broadcast writer. She also met Sunwoo Yong-nyeo through a program 15 years ago. When Sunwoo Yong-nyeo collapsed from a stroke, Lee acted as her guardian in place of her family in the United States and said, "I thought I had to protect her." As Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's schedule grew busier after she became the oldest creator, Lee volunteered to manage her and has continued to accompany her. Watching Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's activities, many people now think, "Getting older is not something to fear," and see her as a life role model.

A touching reunion with Park Mi-sun, who has maintained a mother-daughter-like bond with her for the past 30 years since the legendary sitcom "Soonpoong Clinic," was also revealed. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said she felt even more heartbroken because Park reminded her of herself, having lived fiercely with her eyes fixed only on the road ahead and then fallen ill. She was happier than anyone to see her "daughter" Park Mi-sun regain her health. Park, who understood that deep affection better than anyone, prepared a special birthday cake for her "mother" Sunwoo Yong-nyeo. Now enjoying a life that is truly her own both inside and outside the home while spreading happy energy to those around her, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's charming daily life showed what her real golden age looks like and left a warm afterglow.

Jae-gyun Hwang appeared with a bold new look after losing 18 kilograms for a body profile shoot and keeping the long hair he could not have during his playing days, drawing comparisons to characters from "Chuno" and "Jang Chen." After retirement, he decided to diet for self-management because he did not want to gain weight, and through strict discipline he built a body with 3.2 kilograms of body fat and a body fat percentage of 3.9%.

However, that day had originally been scheduled for his retirement ceremony. When the game was canceled because of the heat wave and the ceremony was also postponed indefinitely, Hwang could not hide his disappointment as he looked at the commemorative bat he had custom-ordered with the date engraved on it. The aftermath of the body profile shoot and the delayed retirement ceremony also led to a bittersweet binge-eating scene, as he devoured pizza, spaghetti, donuts, and snacks nonstop.

But he had family to fill that emptiness. His parents, his younger sister and her husband, and even his nephew all came together to throw an "early retirement celebration" with food and cake that could not be canceled. The gathering revealed behind-the-scenes stories from his 30-year baseball career, from the time his father personally went to find a baseball coach after recognizing young Hwang's competitive spirit, to the true feelings of his mother, a former national tennis player, who had opposed baseball because she knew how grueling sports could be. Hwang also added warmth by promising to invest in and train his nephew, who has strong athletic talent, dreaming of a "second Ohtani" while doting on him. It was a moment that made viewers cheer for Hwang's second act in life with his family.

Meanwhile, next week's episode will feature Hyoyeon of SNSD and singer-actress Jung Eun-ji. Hyoyeon, the legendary main dancer, will reveal her 19-year-long dorm life with SNSD, as well as a full-group reunion with Sooyoung and Yuri as "Hyori-soo." Her playful daily life, filled with the usual main-dancer rivalry whenever they meet and her strong desire to be funny, is expected to bring plenty of laughs. Jung Eun-ji, the main vocalist of Apink and an active actress, will then show her carefree lifestyle, sleeping in her private studio and showering in a shared restroom. From nostalgic stories shared by the full 16-year friendship lineup of Apink gathered to celebrate Jung Eun-ji's birthday, viewers can look forward to the down-to-earth day of the easygoing "strong woman" Jung Eun-ji. "Point of Omniscient Interfere" airs every Saturday at 11:10 p.m. on MBC.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.