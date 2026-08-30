Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho Officially Announce Their Baby's Gender as a Boy... "I'm Going to Be a Dad Now!" Hong In-gyu Says in Admiration

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Dokbakz member Kim Jun-ho drew strong viewer attention after news broke that he will soon become a father, along with a cheerful travel story from Shanghai, China.

In episode 13 of Channel S and E Channel's Hit and Miss Tour, which aired on Saturday the 29th, the five comedian friends Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, and Hong In-gyu traveled through Shanghai and Taining, visiting local landmarks and popular restaurants.

As soon as they arrived at Shanghai Airport, Dokbakz headed to The Bund, a famous night-view spot. While riding in the car, Hong In-gyu suggested, "Geoje Yaho is popular these days, so let's come up with our own catchphrases too." Hoping to strike it big like RESCENE's "Geoje Yaho," each of them created a catchphrase, and soon after they arrived at The Bund and marveled at the skyline, including the landmark Oriental Pearl Tower. They then made wishes for wealth at the Bund Bull, a well-known wish spot. Jang Dong-min prayed, "Please let my stocks soar," while Hong In-gyu cheered on Jang Dong-min's new show as a survival show producer, saying, "I hope 'Jang Dong-min Game' becomes a huge hit."

They later decided to pick the person who would pay the transportation costs. They approached a group of Korean women travelers nearby and asked, "We each came up with a catchphrase. Please listen and choose which one you think could become a trend." With the impromptu "catchphrase prediction" contest underway, Kim Dae-hee shouted, "Haittu!" in a cute pose. Kim Jun-ho introduced a catchphrase inspired by Bruce Lee, but he ultimately came in last. Their next stop was a hot pot restaurant recommended by the Korean travelers. Kim Jun-ho, known for his love of food, ordered a three-flavor hot pot and ate his fill of wide Chinese noodles and beef. After the satisfying meal, Dokbakz used a random game to choose who would pay. Kim Dae-hee lost and not only covered the group's meal, but also paid for the Korean travelers who had recommended the place, creating a heartwarming story. Kim Dae-hee said, "I thought of my daughter, so I paid for them too while I was at it," showing his warm side as a father.

Their first-night lodging was a downtown hotel booked by Hong In-gyu. Everyone was pleased with the clean accommodations, and they played a roulette game to decide who would pay the 410,000 won room bill. Kim Dae-hee lost again, suffering the bitterness of a second straight defeat.

The next morning, Dokbakz went on a morning run around downtown Shanghai with Yoo Se-yoon, the group's running enthusiast. Jang Dong-min showed up in a bold shirtless running outfit, and Dokbakz teased him by comparing it to Bi's style in "Love Song." Jang did not back down and energetically copied Bi's choreography, bringing the set to life. In the midst of the playful chemistry, Yoo Se-yoon encouraged the group, saying, "This is a famous spot where the Shanghai Marathon is held. It's a dream place for runners!" Kim Jun-ho nearly fell behind but managed to finish the course. Hong In-gyu then gave him a thumbs-up in admiration, saying, "Hyung, you're going to be a dad now!" Kim Jun-ho had been working hard to stay healthy in hopes of having a child, and he recently revealed that the baby's gender is a boy. Since his dedication and effort on Hit and Miss Tour had finally paid off, viewers poured out their support.

After working up a sweat, they went to a crab noodle restaurant recommended by comedian Kwak Bum for breakfast. Dokbakz were captivated by the rich flavor of the crab noodles made with seasonal young crabs, but they were shocked when they heard the meal cost about 270,000 won. With the price even higher than the hot pot from the day before, they became tense. Just then, Hong In-gyu received a call from his youngest daughter, Chae-yoon, and asked on the spot, "If Dad plays rock-paper-scissors, what should I choose?" Inspired by that, Dokbakz decided to call their family members and play a proxy rock-paper-scissors game. Kim Jun-ho called Jongmin Kim instead of his busy wife Kim Ji-min, but unfortunately tied for last place with Yoo Se-yoon, forcing a rematch. He then called his mother, but lost again to Yoo Se-yoon's wife. Kim Jun-ho, now facing a hefty bill, joked to his mother, "Twenty-five thousand won will be missing from next month's allowance," sending everyone into laughter. Fortunately, they received a discount and paid only about 160,000 won.

After that, Kim Jun-ho traveled with Dokbakz by domestic flight and car in China to meet an acquaintance of his, the chairman of the Taining Gourmet Association. Along the way, they decided on a punishment for the member with the most losses: eating boiled pig brain while dressed in discarded imperial concubine costumes. After arriving in Taining, Dokbakz toured Shili Jinyeyou, a famous night-view spot, before meeting Kim Jun-ho's acquaintance. Riding a dragon-head cruise, they enjoyed the romance of the night on the water, and Yoo Se-yoon said, "I feel like I've become the main character in Romance of the Three Kingdoms," even reciting an impromptu sijo poem. A fireworks show added to the spectacle, giving Dokbakz a magical night.

The story of Dokbakz enjoying the charm of Taining, a city of gourmet delights, will continue in episode 14 of Hit and Miss Tour, airing on Channel S and E Channel at 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 5.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.