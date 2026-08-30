52-year-old Kim Jun-ho finally becomes a father-to-be, but develops Couvade syndrome: "Morning sickness instead of Kim Ji-min"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Jun-ho moved viewers to tears as he shared the moment he and Kim Ji-min became expectant parents after a long wait, along with the overwhelming tears he shed that day.

On the 30th, SBS's "My Little Old Boy" will air the story of Kim Jun-ho, who finally became an expectant father after marriage.

The episode will first reveal the couple's first embryo transfer and the day they checked whether Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who had received a great deal of support after announcing that they were undergoing in vitro fertilization for their future child, had conceived.

When his doctor told him the pregnancy had been successful, Kim Jun-ho burst into tears he had been holding back. Seo Jang-hoon, watching in the studio, was also deeply moved and said, "There are so many things that are similar to me, from our ages to our situations."

Kim Ji-min's moment of making her pregnancy public will also be shown for the first time. Kim Jun-ho said the unexpected surprise left him stunned rather than happy.

His reaction, which disappointed his wife Kim Ji-min, drew laughter in the studio as the panel teased him, saying, "You should be crying, why aren't you crying?" and "From Kim Jun-ho's point of view, he should be in tears!" The reaction from Kim Jun-ho's mother, which was revealed next, left everyone emotional as well.

In particular, Kim Jun-ho's mother, who had long wished for a child for her 52-year-old son, was so overwhelmed that she could barely speak before saying, "You’re here... you’re really here..." According to reports, everyone watching was moved to tears.

Meanwhile, the late-blooming expectant father Kim Jun-ho drew attention by saying he would personally prepare everything for his pregnant wife Kim Ji-min, from fairy-tale-style prenatal education to meals. He made a special dish for Kim Ji-min, who said she had been craving only spicy food she normally would not eat because of pregnancy cravings.

In contrast to Kim Ji-min's pregnancy cravings, the studio was shocked when it was revealed that Kim Jun-ho had, surprisingly, been suffering from morning sickness for a month due to Couvade syndrome.

Viewers can find out why Kim Jun-ho developed morning sickness and follow the story of Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who became expectant parents after a long and heartfelt wish, on SBS's "My Little Old Boy" airing Sunday at 9 p.m. on the 30th.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.