KCM, who hid his daughter for 15 years, set aside his pride for her... "I’ll do anything because I’m a dad"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer KCM has shown the side of a devoted father who does not mind making a fool of himself for his daughter.

On the 29th, KCM posted a photo on his social media account, saying, "Now that I’m a father, I have nothing to be ashamed of. It’s okay if I look a little silly. It’s fine even when things are hard. But my family sometimes feels embarrassed..."

In the released photo, KCM had transformed into a comical figure, wearing a clown wig and glasses to bring joy to his daughter. His choice to put his daughter’s laughter ahead of his pride drew attention.

He also revealed his deep feelings for his family, saying, "But the reason I work so hard is clear. Because I’m a dad, because I’m a dad. I’ll do anything."

In particular, KCM had previously drawn sympathy for having to hide his family circumstances in order to protect them.

It was reported that when his first daughter was born in 2012, KCM was in debt and delayed registering his marriage out of fear that the burden would be passed on to his family, keeping their existence hidden.

He later completed the marriage registration in 2021 after paying off all his debts. After enduring financial hardship and pressure on his own for years, KCM is now showing a fatherly side that is more confident than anyone else in front of his daughter.

KCM and Bang Ye-won have built a family together over many years, and they are scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony in October.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.