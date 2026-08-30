Shim Jin-hwa says husband Kim Won-hyo’s behavior changed after she gained 28 kg, prompting her to diet

[Sportschosun, Jung Yu-na] Comedian Shim Jin-hwa shared an anecdote about how her husband Kim Won-hyo’s changed behavior made her reflect on her weight gain and decide to go on a diet.

On the MBN variety show Dongchimi, which aired on the 29th, the topic was communication and conflict between couples under the theme, "You Need Some Tough Love."

That day, Lee Hyung-taik said he wished his wife would speak honestly about what she wanted instead of hinting at it.

Shim Jin-hwa then shared her own experience, saying that even between spouses, one should be careful when speaking to the other. She added, "Even as a married couple, you have to think long term because you are going to live together for life. It is right to think before you speak and be careful." She noted that blunt remarks can end up hurting the other person.

Shim Jin-hwa recalled the time when she had gained a significant amount of weight after marriage. She said, "I gained 28 kg after I got married," and added, "Kim Won-hyo always told me I was pretty and said I should lose weight. He kept saying I was pretty, so I really thought I was pretty and ended up gaining 28 kg."

When Kim Yong-man asked, "How can someone tell you to lose weight while saying you’re pretty?" Shim Jin-hwa explained the moment she realized how much weight she had gained through her husband’s behavior.

Shim Jin-hwa said, "We used to shower together often. There was a shower booth, and when I was washing up, Kim Won-hyo would shower first and walk past me," and added, "In the past, he would just walk by, but at some point he started making a cramped, 'ugh' kind of reaction."

She then said she realized for herself how much weight she had gained when she saw her reflection in the mirror.

Shim Jin-hwa said, "I actually thought my husband kept saying those things even though I had gained so much weight. Once I realized that, I lost weight."

She added, "If my husband had directly said things like, 'Why do you eat so much?' or 'You’re fat,' it would have been true that I was overweight, but I would have been deeply hurt." She expressed gratitude to her husband for helping her realize, in his own way, that she needed to lose weight.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.