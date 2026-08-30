Hong Hye-geol Declares He Could Die in Esther Lyuh’s Place... The Ultimate Devoted Husband (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Esther Lyuh, now in her 33rd year of marriage, opens up about her married life with her husband, Dr. Hong Hye-geol.

KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," which moves to Tuesdays starting this week and airs on Tuesday, September 1 at 8:30 p.m., will feature the doctor couple Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol, who have entered their 33rd year of marriage.

On the show, Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol shocked everyone by admitting that they have not kissed once in 33 years.

Lyuh, who said, "I thought kissing only happened in movies and never imagined it in real life," explains why she and Hong Hye-geol do not kiss, drawing curiosity. The reason they have gone 33 years without kissing will be revealed on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Hong Hye-geol, who was a lifelong bachelor before meeting Esther Lyuh, is set to share the story of his whirlwind marriage just 94 days after they met, showing off his charm as the ultimate devoted husband.

Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol, who were seniors and juniors at Seoul National University College of Medicine, began dating after sparks flew at a medical seminar. Looking back on their courtship, Hong Hye-geol confessed, "We talked on the phone for more than 10 hours at a time. Back then, I really lost track of time," revealing his extraordinary devotion. He later declared, "I could die in Esther Lyuh’s place," expressing his deep love for her.

The love story of Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol, who have kept their love unchanged through 33 years of marriage, can be seen on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" airing Tuesday, September 1 at 8:30 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.