Ko Ji-yong's son Seung-jae surprises with his own social media account... already 13 and growing up into a handsome boy

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Seung-jae, the son of former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong and doctor Yang-Im Hur, has shared an update showing that he is already 13 years old.

Seung-jae recently posted a short video of his daily life on his personal social media account. The video showed him spending time at a figure shop and a Lego store.

In particular, Seung-jae took a selfie at the Lego store and said, "Hurry up, it's my birthday! Mom, please," showing his cute affection toward his mother. The clip brought smiles to online aunts and uncles.

Seung-jae has now turned 13. Compared with the images shared since he was young, he looked noticeably more grown up and already drew attention with his warm, handsome appearance.

He had previously appeared on his mother Yang-Im Hur's YouTube channel as well. Hur showed herself heading to the airport to pick up Seung-jae after he returned from New Zealand a month later, expressing her deep affection for her son.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, said on his social media last month that he and family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur had divorced about two years earlier. Ko Ji-yong and Hur married in 2013 and welcomed Seung-jae the following year, but they eventually went their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.