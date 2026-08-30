Hong Seok-cheon Sparks Interest With Talk of Having a Child: "Should I Have a Baby With My Wife? Maybe We Should Really Try" (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon drew attention after bringing up the topic of children.

On the 29th, MBN's "Dongchimi" teased at the end of the broadcast that a variety of family stories would be revealed under the theme, "All Kinds of Family Stories Full of Talk and Trouble."

Actor Baek Il-seop also spoke about his long-running separate-marriage life. He jokingly described his situation, saying, "I've been away from home for 11 years. My overnight stays have been going on for a long time."

Hong Seok-cheon, who is soon to become a father-in-law, then shared how he came to adopt his older sister's children and recounted episodes with his nephews and nieces. He also talked about persuading them by saying he intended to leave his assets to them.

Hong Seok-cheon said he told them, "You know your uncle has assets, right? This will all go to you. So do as your uncle says," drawing laughter.

After hearing the story, Baek Il-seop advised Hong Seok-cheon, "Find a partner and have a child with your wife." Hong Seok-cheon replied, "Should I try having a baby?" and lightened the mood.

Actress Nam Bora also shared a unique birthday story from growing up in a large family. She said, "I spend 11 months a year celebrating birthdays. I'm so sick of cake," opening up about the challenges of daily life in a family of 13 siblings.

Actor Kim Seung-wook talked about a three-generation household that continues even after his son's marriage. He said, "My son got married, and I asked where he would live. He said, 'Where else? We have to move in here.' Even now, my grandson sleeps with me," hinting at an unusual family story.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.