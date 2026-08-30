Lee Yong-ju, 44, Dies Suddenly of a Heart Attack... Baek Bong-ki Mourns, Saying, "I’m Sorry, Brother"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actor Baek Bong-ki expressed his deep sorrow as he mourned actor Lee Yong-ju, who died suddenly.

On the 30th, Baek Bong-ki posted a lengthy tribute to the late actor on his social media account.

Baek Bong-ki said, "Yong-ju... I can’t sleep at all thinking that I’ll never be able to see you again," revealing his grief over the sudden farewell.

He added, "I should have taken better care of you while you were here... I should have called you one more time and seen you more often... All that’s left is regret," recalling their relationship in life.

He went on to say, "I’m sorry, brother," and wished for the late actor to rest peacefully and happily there, free from any worries or pain.

Finally, Baek Bong-ki added, "I’ll miss you so much. Goodbye, Yong-ju," as he bid farewell to the deceased with a heavy heart.

Lee Yong-ju died suddenly of a heart attack the previous day. He was 44.

The late actor, who began his career as a model, started acting with a minor role in the 2004 film "Thomas Ahn Joong-Keun." He later appeared in Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Hello Franceska," tvN's "Ugly Miss Young-ae," and Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Two Women's Room." He gained popularity for playing a naive new recruit in the sitcom "Blue Tower."

The late actor's funeral altar has been set up in Room 5 of the Bundang Jesaeng Hospital Funeral Hall in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. The funeral procession will take place at 6:30 a.m. on the 31st, and the burial site is the Seongnam city funeral culture center.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.