At Last After 32 Years... Park Seo Jin, a Lifelong Single, Goes on His First-Ever Blind Date with His Ideal Type Hwang Hye-seon (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Park Seo Jin, who has been single for 32 years, is taking on his first blind date.

On the KBS 2TV program Mr. House Husband, which aired on the 29th, Junseo of Alpha Drive One (ALD1) appeared as a special guest. The episode also showed Park Seo Jin preparing for his first blind date in 32 years, as well as the daily life of Park Hyun-ho's family as they prepared birthdays for Park Seo Jin and Eun Ga-eun. The broadcast recorded a nationwide rating of 4.3 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. In particular, the scene in which Park Seo Jin noticed a hole in his sock after entering Hwang Hye-seon's home, and Hwang Hye-seon laughing as he tried to handle the situation, drew the highest rating of the day at 5.8 percent.

The opening segment featured a birthday celebration for Park Seo Jin, who was marking his third birthday on Mr. House Husband. Park Seo Jin said, "While doing Mr. House Husband, I've been trying things I had never done before. Recently, I even challenged myself with the 'Guk. Jung. Park costume play' and made it to the main round," adding that he had proudly advanced into the top 50 out of 275 teams. He also expressed his deep affection for the show.

Junseo of ALD1, who appeared as a special guest, shared a behind-the-scenes story about his younger sibling, who is attending Seoul National University. He said, "My sibling wasn't especially good at studying at first, but the student-teaching instructor was incredibly beautiful. She said, 'If you score above 90, I'll buy you a meal,' and my sibling got a perfect score. I'm grateful to the teacher," surprising the cast. Lee Yo-won then made the audience laugh by saying her own children have no interest in studying and that they do it "just because they have to. To survive."

The following VCR segment showed Park Seo Jin going on his first blind date, arranged by comedian Kim Young-hee. His date was comedian Hwang Hye-seon, whom Park Seo Jin had previously chosen as his ideal type after drawing her caricature at the KBS comedy office. Seeing Hwang Hye-seon appear dressed up more than usual, Park Seo Jin could barely meet her eyes and grew shy. He also showed an active side by personally bringing her a drink and cake.

Hwang Hye-seon also expressed interest in Park Seo Jin. She said, "After meeting you then, I looked you up. I watched you at work, and you were completely different, like 180 degrees different. I was really surprised." She added, "I like people who are good at their main job." When she described her ideal type as someone kind, attentive, and manly, Park Seo Jin unexpectedly mentioned running a full marathon, trying to highlight his masculinity and drawing laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.