Heo Kyung-hwan Beats Yoo Jae-suk... Takes No. 1 Spot in Personal Spending: "I Spent Money Every Week" (Hangout with Yoo)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae took on the 'Your Money, My Buy' mission, selling items without spending a single won of their own and creating a laughter-filled trading scene.

The MBC variety show 'Hangout with Yoo,' which aired on the 29th, was presented as the 'Your Money, My Buy Sales King' episode. Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae carried out a mission to survive without using any personal money.

The episode recorded a 3.9% nationwide household rating and 3.8% in the Seoul metropolitan area. Among viewers aged 20 to 54, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in media consumption, it posted a 2.3% rating, ranking No. 1 among Saturday variety shows and in its time slot. The best one-minute segment was the ending scene in which the members completed their 'Your Money, My Buy' sales without spending personal funds, with the peak minute rating rising to 4.8%. (Based on Nielsen Korea in the Seoul metropolitan area)

Before the mission began, the total amount of personal money the members had spent in the 'War of Money' segment was revealed, drawing attention. Heo Kyung-hwan ranked first with 1.37 million won, followed by Joo Woo-jae with 1.17 million won, Yoo Jae-suk with 780,000 won, and Haha with 390,000 won. When Yoo Jae-suk said it did not look like he had spent much money, Heo Kyung-hwan stressed, "Money was going out every week," recalling how he had steadily opened his wallet after becoming a fixed cast member.

The members then headed to the variety show prop room, picked out products, and went to sell them at the home of Hong Hyun-hee, a former 'Negotiation King' cast member. Hong Hyun-hee congratulated Heo Kyung-hwan on becoming a fixed cast member and said, "Your energy feels different already. You seem stable now? That annoys me," adding, "Don't act so full of yourself. You became a fixed member and now you're making a fuss!" She playfully hit him on the face, drawing laughter.

Hong Hyun-hee thanked Yoo Jae-suk for enjoying her comedy segment 'The Red,' saying it helped the show make a comeback, and then brought out the original 'The Red' fan she had kept for more than 10 years. Joo Woo-jae staggered backward after experiencing Hong Hyun-hee's fan-waving for the first time, and Yoo Jae-suk scolded him, saying, "You shouldn't take it like that." When Yoo Jae-suk let his guard down, Hong Hyun-hee fanned him vigorously, saying, "This is the moment. I can't believe I'm hitting the nation's MC," while Yoo Jae-suk, a devoted fan of 'The Red,' delivered a lively reaction as an example. Hong Hyun-hee said, "My fellow comedians say they have regained their energy," expressing gratitude to Yoo Jae-suk, while giving Joo Woo-jae a resentful fan-waving session for failing to catch the joke well.

The members then began selling a children's basketball hoop that could be used by Hong Hyun-hee's son Junbeom. Hong Hyun-hee, true to her 'Negotiation King' background, used her price-cutting skills to weaken the members' momentum, and Haha offered a 'Yoo Jae-suk premium,' saying, "If you buy this, Jae-suk hyung will let you use the bathroom once." As the two sides failed to narrow their differences, Hong Hyun-hee's husband Jey-ssun suggested getting the members' autographs on the basketball hoop, and the deal was finally closed after a dramatic agreement.

The next target was Jongmin Kim. The prop room had a nameplate for Shinba Enter CEO Jongmin Kim, and the members devised a tailored sales strategy. Unaware of their scheme, Jongmin Kim appeared cheerfully and showed off his wedding ring. Haha held up the nameplate and praised him, saying, "You really look like you studied hard," and Jongmin Kim confessed, "At my best, I ranked 38th out of 56 students, and at my worst, I ranked 52nd." Haha quickly turned it into a rags-to-riches story, saying, "From 52nd place to CEO!" and tried hard to make the nameplate useful somehow.

Yoo Jae-suk then moved on to bundling a foam roller and mat, offering 50,000 won. As the members chimed in and hyped up the sale, Jongmin Kim innocently called out, "60,000 won." Feeling guilty, the members stopped him, saying, "Just buy it for 50,000 won," but Jongmin Kim instead became a 'reverse Negotiation King' by raising the price, drawing laughter. Haha gave him friendly advice, saying, "If you go somewhere else and try to sell this, don't buy it," and then shouted, "Choi Soo-jong, Cha In-pyo, Sheon, Jongmin Kim, let's go!" toward the happily married Jongmin Kim, who said he was sharing overseas performance schedules with his wife.

Meanwhile, the preview for next week's episode featured 'War of Money in Jeonju' with Kwak Bum and U-Know Yunho. The teaser raised expectations by hinting at a romantic full-course trip by men from the Honam region to Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Kwak Bum's hometown. MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' airs every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.