"WATERBOMB Goddess" BIBI Says, "I Used to Be a Pig... I Was 155 cm and 66 kg in the Past, This Is What Real Effort Looks Like"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Singer BIBI said she had strictly managed her body for two weeks ahead of WATERBOMB, and she also candidly revealed her weight from her school days.

In the first episode of the SBS variety show "Whatever You Want, Secretary Jin," which aired on the 28th, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu were shown accompanying BIBI through her WATERBOMB schedule.

That day, BIBI said she had been on a diet for two weeks ahead of the "WATERBOMB 2026" stage. Her manager explained to Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu that BIBI had to fast until the performance.

BIBI said, "I lived on chicken breast, eggs, brown rice, and soy milk noodles. I followed a protein-focused diet. After the show, I'm going to eat Hanwoo gopchang, spicy dakbal," as she talked about the diet she had maintained before the stage.

When BIBI visited the waiting room before the performance, she also packed snacks prepared by the organizers into her bag. She said, "I'll eat them later when I go out for a meal," and set aside the snacks she could not eat right away.

BIBI then said, "Eating is the thing I love most in the world." When Kim Kwang-kyu asked, "So you must be the type who doesn't gain weight easily, even if you eat a lot," BIBI unexpectedly opened up about her past.

BIBI honestly revealed, "I used to be a pig. I was at my heaviest in middle school, and back then I was about 155 cm tall and weighed 66 kg. It was intense. This is what real effort looks like."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.