Stray Kids' Rino, Youngest Member of the Bob Pierce Honor Club, Donates 100 Million Won to Aid Nepal Flood Recovery

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Stray Kids' Rino has stepped forward with a donation to help recover from the devastating floods in Nepal.

On the 28th, Rino, a member of Stray Kids, donated 100 million won to World Vision, an international relief and development NGO, asking that it be used to save the lives of flood-affected children and families in Nepal and to support their livelihoods. The funds will go toward food and nutrition support, temporary housing, and clean water and sanitation assistance for residents affected by the floods, helping them survive and return to daily life.

Through JYP Entertainment, Rino said, "I hope my small gesture can be a little help to those going through a difficult time. I sincerely hope that the displaced residents and everyone working hard on relief efforts in the field can return to peaceful daily lives as soon as possible."

Rino has continued to share positive influence by consistently carrying out good deeds for people in need at home and abroad. He began sponsoring children overseas through World Vision in 2014, and in 2024 he donated 100 million won to World Vision's global food crisis response project to help children in the world's poorest countries facing food shortages, becoming World Vision's youngest Bob Pierce Honor Club member. In 2025, he donated a total of 200 million won, including 100 million won to Samsung Seoul Hospital to support treatment and caregiving costs for adult patients with severe illnesses and treatment costs for pediatric and adolescent patients, and another 100 million won to Nabiya Cat Shelter to support the rescue, treatment, and shelter operations for abandoned cats.

Together with the other Stray Kids members, he also donated to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and World Vision to support recovery from the wildfires in South Gyeongsang Province and North Gyeongsang Province in 2025, and to World Vision Hong Kong to aid recovery from the Hong Kong fire.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids entered No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 with their mini album "THIS & THAT," released on the 7th, extending their record to nine consecutive No. 1 albums on the chart. The group is currently on its new world tour, "Run It World Tour," which adds significance as the first solo performance by a male overseas artist at Japan National Stadium on the 29th and 30th.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.