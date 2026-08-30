Shocking Behind-the-Scenes of a Famous Girl Group... "No Settlement for 7 Years" fromis_9's Park Ji-won Shares Painful Confession (Knowing Bros)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Park Ji-won of fromis_9 opened up about the difficult years after her debut, saying she had no income for nearly seven years.

On JTBC's "Knowing Bros," which aired on the 29th, fromis_9 appeared and candidly shared the hardships they faced during their activities, along with stories they had not been able to talk about easily until now.

That day, Park Ji-won surprised the cast when she confessed, "We actually lived through some really hard times. We had almost no income for nearly seven years. That was why it was so difficult."

In response, Kim Shin-young expressed concern, saying, "If there was no income, you probably couldn't even receive any settlement. Then what were you doing back then?" Park Ji-won explained, "We just worked without any settlement. We got by on my mother's allowance."

Park Ji-won also spoke about the practical difficulties she faced while continuing her activities. She said, "There are times when I have to pay for a meal, right? But I used to live in constant worry, afraid that my balance might not be enough." Her words drew sympathy.

The period when fromis_9 went through those difficult times also overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic. With activities and performances restricted, the group did not achieve the results it had hoped for, and earning income naturally remained difficult.

Kim Shin-young sympathized with their struggles, saying, "There really were some very hard times, weren't there?"

Change has also come for fromis_9, which endured those difficult years. Park Ji-won said settlements are now being made. She smiled and said, "Now it's a bit..." suggesting that the group has moved past the hardships and is in a better position today.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.