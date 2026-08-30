MEOVV's Anna Faces Wardrobe Malfunction, Nearly Exposed on Stage... Ends Up in Tears, Saying, "I Was So Angry"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Anna, a member of the group MEOVV, was brought to tears after experiencing a tense wardrobe mishap during a performance.

At the music awards ceremony held on the 23rd at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Anna's outfit kept riding up during the choreography on the stage of the 2026 TIMA International Music Awards.

Each time Anna raised her arms, the short shirt repeatedly shifted upward, creating a nerve-racking moment in which part of her body nearly became exposed.

Despite the sudden wardrobe problem, Anna did not stop the performance and carried on until the end. Before the next song, she adjusted her outfit and returned to the stage, showing her professionalism.

However, Anna eventually appeared to be on the verge of tears during the performance. She later explained the reason she cried on stage through a live broadcast.

Anna said, "I love performing on stage so much that when I end up in a situation where I can't focus on the stage, I get so angry at myself," revealing how deeply she cares about performing.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.