"What Was the Rush?" Lee Yong-ju, Who Died of a Heart Attack, Remembered Through Photos From His Lifetime

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Jung Si Yeon paid tribute to Lee Yong-ju, who died suddenly, by sharing memories from the time they spent together.

On the 30th, Jung Si Yeon posted several photos taken with Lee Yong-ju on her social media account and expressed her affection for the late actor.

Jung Si Yeon said, "I still can't believe that Yong-ju, who was an old colleague of mine, suddenly left this world," revealing how she felt about the unexpected news.

She continued, "I feel numb and don't know what to do, and I can't sleep, so I keep looking through my photo album and remembering the past." She added, "My heart feels heavy because I am far away and cannot even go to his final resting place."

She went on to say, "I should have called him one more time.." and, "What was the rush that he had to go so quickly...?" expressing her sorrow over his passing.

Jung Si Yeon said, "I hope he can rest peacefully there without any worries. I will never forget the time we shared." She then offered her final farewell, saying, "Goodbye, oppa."

Along with the message, Jung Si Yeon shared warm photos she had taken with the late actor, deepening the sense of loss. The two had worked together on tvN's popular military sitcom "The Blue Tower," where they played a new recruit and Sergeant Kim Hana, respectively.

Lee Yong-ju died suddenly of a heart attack the previous day. He was 44.

The late actor, who began his career as a model, made his acting debut in a minor role in the 2004 film "Thomas Ahn Joong-Keun." He later appeared in Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Hello Franceska," tvN's "Ugly Miss Young-ae," and Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Two Women's Room." He was especially loved for playing a naive new recruit in the sitcom "The Blue Tower."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.