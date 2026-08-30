Lee Hae-in, Owner of a 4 Billion Won Building, Faces the Reality of Covering Missed Rent Herself... "Even When the Vacancies Are Filled, I Barely Have 1 Million Won Left"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress and creator Lee Hae-in candidly shared the reality she faced after becoming a building owner, which turned out to be very different from what she had expected.

On the 29th, Lee Hae-in posted a video on her personal account showing recent updates about leasing out the building. Along with the video, she wrote, "I thought that if I just bought a building, I could live off the monthly rent and not have to work. The reality is much more complicated than I expected. It may be an illusion, but I can't stop, so I'm heading out again today."

In the video, Lee Hae-in said she had believed that buying a building would allow her to earn stable rental income and live comfortably. She said, "I thought I would become rich once I owned a building. I thought that if I just bought one, I could live without working and cover my living expenses."

She also gave an update on the vacancies. The number of empty units had fallen from six to two, but some tenants were still behind on rent, leaving her to cover a significant amount herself. Lee Hae-in explained, "The vacancies have gone from six to two. On paper, I only need to cover about 1 million won, but because some places are behind on rent, I still end up paying 3 million to 4 million won."

Even filling all the units did not leave as much profit as she had hoped. Lee Hae-in admitted, "Even if I fill every vacancy, after subtracting everything, I might only have 1 million won left a month, if that."

She went on to say, "I thought that once I bought a building, I wouldn't have to work anymore," underscoring the reality that she still has to keep working even after becoming a building owner.

Lee Hae-in previously revealed that she borrowed about 3.2 billion won while purchasing the building, which was worth around 4 billion won. At the time of the purchase, she said the monthly loan interest alone came to about 12 million won. With only about half the units leased and vacancy issues piling up, she also voiced concerns about the financial burden.

Lee Hae-in made her entertainment debut in 2005 as a commercial model. She later became known to the public through appearances on tvN's "Fun TV Rollercoaster" and has also worked in dramas and variety shows.

More recently, she has been communicating with fans through YouTube and social networking service platforms.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.