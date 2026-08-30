Jung Ji-sun Turned Down Yang Joon-hyuk's Offer to Move Into His Building... "He Even Said He'd Handle the Interior" (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] The story of how Yang Joon-hyuk made a bold offer to chef Jung Ji-sun, only to be turned down flat, is drawing attention.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" is a self-reflection program in which bosses in Korea try to create a workplace people actually enjoy working at. It has continued its box-office run, ranking No. 1 in its time slot for 220 consecutive weeks as of the previous episode, according to Nielsen Korea.

In today's episode of "Boss in the Mirror," Yang Joon-hyuk, who is preparing a large-scale project in Pohang, reveals the story behind his direct offer to Jung Ji-sun. Yang, who is pushing ahead with a major development after securing leases for three floors in a 45-story building in Pohang, says he proposed that the chef open a branch in the building. He adds that he even offered unusually generous terms, saying, "I told her I would take care of everything, from the interior design on up," but says he was rejected and felt disappointed.

Jung Ji-sun then lightened the mood by saying, "Realistically, I just didn't have enough staff," while quietly looking away, sending the set into laughter.

Meanwhile, Jung Ji-sun also drew attention by announcing the opening of a branch in Taiwan Creative Content Agency. She said, "As soon as we opened, reservations were already fully booked through the end of September," proving her status as the "queen of Chinese cuisine." Kim Sook then fired back with a blunt question, asking, "You didn't have staff to send to Pohang, but you did have staff to send to Taiwan Creative Content Agency?" reportedly leaving Jung Ji-sun flustered once again.

The full story behind Yang Joon-hyuk's bold offer and Jung Ji-sun's refusal can be seen in the broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.