Snoop Dogg Posts an Unprecedented Dream Job Ad: “Pays $10,000 a Month to Taste Ice Cream”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Rapper Snoop Dogg is drawing attention after posting an unusual job opening. He is looking for someone to taste ice cream and help develop new flavors for a monthly salary of $10,000, or about 14 million won.

According to recent reports from Billboard and USA Today, Snoop Dogg’s ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, is recruiting an international ice cream tester together with global HR company Deel. The position is remote, and applicants can apply from anywhere in the world.

Snoop Dogg announced the hiring himself in a video posted on his social media accounts. "We are recruiting an international ice cream tester at Dr. Bombay Ice Cream," he said. "The job pays $10,000 a month, and you can apply from anywhere in the world."

He also joked about the administrative work that comes with expanding into global markets, saying, "Going into the global market is not as easy as I thought it would be. I like money, but I do not like paperwork."

The selected tester will do more than simply eat ice cream and rate the flavor. The role requires tracking food and flavor trends around the world and identifying local food culture and consumer trends that are gaining attention, then sharing them with the brand.

The job also includes proposing ideas for new ice cream flavors and taking part in marketing concept development. Other duties include turning tasting experiences into social media content and regularly sharing results with Dr. Bombay Ice Cream staff.

The position is also notable because it could directly influence the brand’s future flavors and product direction.

Applicants are expected to have a strong interest in food, culture, and current trends. They should also be comfortable using social media and able to summarize research clearly. An outgoing and curious personality is also preferred.

In particular, the ability to directly evaluate the taste, aroma, and texture of dairy-based ice cream is essential. Candidates must be able to communicate in English, and knowledge of other languages will be considered an additional advantage. Those interested in entrepreneurship, brand building, or product development may also receive preference.

The contract runs for three months and will be handled as an independent contractor position. The opportunity is open not only to applicants with traditional career backgrounds, but also to people from diverse fields such as creators.

As part of the application process, candidates must submit personal information, social media accounts, and experience related to ice cream. The application is also said to include questions about how much ice cream they eat in a week and what foods or flavor combinations they have recently been interested in.

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is a brand Snoop Dogg launched in 2023 with his son Cordell Broadus. The company has been expanding its business with distinctive flavors such as "Long Beach Fruit Cart," "Sticky Caramel Apple Pie," and "Peanut Butter Jelly Time."

Snoop Dogg is reportedly carrying out this hiring as part of his recent push to expand the ice cream business globally and discover new flavors by understanding food culture and consumer trends in different countries.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg also released ice pops called "Snoopsicles" in June. The product is said to combine raspberry, cherry, and lime sorbet.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.