Lee Sol-i, Who Is Battling Cancer, Reveals "What I Ate for 1,500 Days"... Shares Her Cancer-Fighting Diet

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, revealed the diet she has consistently followed for her health.

On the 30th, Lee Sol-i shared her health routine on social media, saying, "Among the habits I follow to take care of my health, I think this is more important than simply saying, 'I should eat healthy.' What matters more is, 'How easily and consistently can I eat healthy food?'"

She added, "No matter how good something is, if it takes too much effort, you eventually stop doing it," explaining her own secret to maintaining healthy eating habits over time.

That day, Lee Sol-i also revealed the meals she has steadily eaten, saying, "What I ate for 1,500 days."

Her diet included ingredients known for their anti-cancer and antioxidant benefits, such as broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and blueberries, as well as natto, bananas, carrots, kabocha squash, and tofu.

Lee Sol-i previously drew widespread support and encouragement after personally revealing in April last year that she had been diagnosed with gynecological cancer. After completing chemotherapy, she is now undergoing regular follow-up exams and focusing on recovery and health management.

Drawing on her own experience, she has also highlighted the importance of healthy eating habits that can be maintained consistently, rather than extreme diets.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020. She later shared their married life on the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," winning over viewers.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.