43-Year-Old Ivy Becomes the First Korean to Lead on Broadway.. "I Thought I Was Getting to the Age Where I Should Start Stepping Back"

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Singer and musical actress Ivy is continuing her new challenge by becoming the first Korean performer to take the Broadway stage.

On the 29th, Channel A News reported on Ivy's performance and interview in New York, where she appeared as the lead in the musical "Chicago."

Ivy is currently meeting audiences on Broadway as Roxie Hart, the main character in "Chicago." She had already performed the same role 592 times in Korea, and she is now taking on a new chapter in her acting career as Roxie Hart on Broadway.

The path to Broadway was not easy. After about a year of auditions, Ivy landed the lead role in June. It is the first time a Korean performer has been cast as the lead in Broadway's "Chicago."

In Ivy's dressing room, which Channel A reporters visited, she was seen repeatedly practicing her English lines and checking her pronunciation before the show. Because she was performing in an unfamiliar language, she focused on preparing by reviewing her lines until just before going on stage.

Ivy said she also went through a process of learning different accents and pronunciations so she could work smoothly with local actors.

She explained, "I worked through this script with nine teachers from very different nationalities," adding, "Because I don't know what kind of accents the actors I will be working with in the U.S. will have."

After the performance, fans were also seen waiting for Ivy outside the theater. They cheered her name and showed their support, and Ivy thanked them in return.

The local audience response was also positive. Piper, who watched the show, said Ivy's dancing left a strong impression and praised her for delivering choreography that had to stay in sync with the music.

For Ivy, this Broadway challenge means more than simply expanding her career overseas. At 43, taking on a new stage became a chance to push past the limits she had set for herself.

In an interview with Channel A, Ivy admitted, "I thought I was at the age where I should start preparing to step back, and I think I had become very discouraged."

She added, "I think this became an experience that made me realize I should never give up on anything." She shared her feelings about what she gained from the Broadway challenge.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.