Lee Yo-won Brags About Allowance From Her Mother-in-Law: "She Sends It Every Birthday, So I Never Change My Account Number"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Lee Yo-won bragged about the allowance she receives from her mother-in-law.

On the KBS 2TV variety show "Mr. House Husband" Season 2, which aired on the 29th, married couple Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho were shown going shopping.

That day, Park Hyun-ho visited a department store at his mother's request to pick out clothes as a gift for his wife, Eun Ga-eun.

Watching the scene, Lee Yo-won brought up a story about her own mother-in-law. She drew attention from the cast by saying, "My mother-in-law sends me allowance every year on my birthday."

When she was asked, "Do you receive it right away? It could feel a little awkward," Lee Yo-won replied, "How could I not accept it when it shows up in my account?" drawing laughter.

She added, "I have never changed my account number," showing her candid and witty sense of humor.

Meanwhile, Lee Yo-won married a former professional golfer-turned-businessman in 2003 and has one son and two daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.