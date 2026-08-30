Choi Dong-seok recalls an old photo of his daughter, who lives apart after their divorce... "A trip we took just the two of us"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok shared a travel photo with his daughter, Dain, and introduced a special moment that brought to mind a scene from the film "The Odyssey."

On the 30th, Choi posted on his social media, "While looking through old photos, I found pictures from a trip Dain and I took just the two of us. These were taken after we arrived at our lodging and took a short walk in front of the hotel," along with the photo.

In the released photo, Choi Dong-seok and his daughter Dain are seen spending time side by side, drawing attention with their affectionate father-daughter bond.

Choi then added, "It reminds me of a scene from the movie 'The Odyssey' that I saw recently. At this point, Director Nolan, aren't we the original?" His playful remark suggested that the image of the father and daughter walking and posing together resembled a scene from the film.

Meanwhile, Choi Dong-seok married Park Ji-yoon, his colleague at KBS, in 2009, and they had one son and one daughter. The couple split in 2023, 14 years after their marriage.

The two are currently continuing divorce proceedings, and Park Ji-yoon has custody and parental rights for both children.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.