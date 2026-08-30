Son Tae-young Cringes at Kwon Sang-woo’s Constant Talk About Food: "He Needs to Take Parasite Medicine"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Son Tae-young drew laughs as she cringed at her husband Kwon Sang-woo’s nonstop complaints about being hungry.

On the 30th, a video titled "Son Tae-young’s Full-Course Meal for Kwon Sang-woo’s First Birthday in the United States" was uploaded to Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Son Tae-young showed her affectionate side as a wife by personally preparing a birthday meal for her husband.

Son Tae-young announced, "Today is Dad’s birthday," before getting started on the cooking.

At that moment, Kwon Sang-woo kept whining beside her that he was hungry, and Son Tae-young, watching him, made viewers laugh when she said, "Ugh, seriously, I think he needs to take parasite medicine. He keeps talking about eating."

Son Tae-young first began making seaweed soup and carefully seasoned it with white soy sauce. She then added braised tofu and braised short ribs to the birthday table, and Kwon Sang-woo said it felt like "eating the seaweed soup my mother used to make."

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo married in 2008 and have one son and one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.