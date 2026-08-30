[Sportschosun reporter Park Araam] Gunpo-si's official local history records have been confirmed to include Ahn Sang-ho, the physician and great-grandfather of actor Ahn Ha-young, as a figure linked to the Gojong poisoning theory.

According to The Kyung Hyang Weekly, Gunpo-si's 2004 local history materials, which are preserved at the National Archives of Korea and elsewhere, introduce Ahn Sang-ho as a modern-era figure. The materials note that he treated members of the royal family and also state that, after Emperor Gojong of Korea suddenly died in 1919, he was suspected of administering poison under instructions from a Japanese person.

However, the Gunpo-si materials do not present this as a confirmed fact. They also explain that it is difficult to determine the truth because there was not enough related material at the time. The Gojong poisoning theory itself has not been historically verified.

This record also differs from local history accounts in Anyang-si, which had described Ahn Sang-ho as a figure with a strong anti-Japanese national consciousness. Anyang-si had previously introduced him as a local independence activist through official materials and blog posts, but recently made the related posts private after controversy emerged over alleged pro-Japanese activities.

The controversy surrounding Ahn Sang-ho intensified after Ahn Ha-young introduced her family background on a broadcast, saying her family had been doctors for four generations, and details of his past activities later became known. Ahn Sang-ho became the center of pro-Japanese controversy after records were found showing that he participated in the Daejeong Friendship Association, a pro-Japanese organization during the Japanese colonial period.

Meanwhile, The Kyung Hyang Weekly also confirmed during this reporting that Ahn Sang-ho participated in royal medical care until the later years of Prince Imperial Ui and was listed in documents as a person involved in the funeral process. However, such records alone cannot determine whether Ahn Sang-ho was pro-Japanese, and the article notes that differing assessments have continued in historical records from region to region.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.