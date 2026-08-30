"Is That Really Paul Kim?" His Drastically Changed Face Draws Attention, With Rumors of Plastic Surgery Over More Defined Double Eyelids

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] New photos of singer Paul Kim have been released, and his noticeably changed appearance is drawing attention.

On the 30th, Paul Kim posted several photos on his social media account along with the caption, "Sustainable Wave Festival."

The photos show Paul Kim spending time in a waiting room before a performance.

He paired a light blue collared shirt with black slacks, creating a neat and dandy look. His face, which appears to have changed somewhat, also caught the eye.

Compared with earlier photos, his eyes appear more defined. His double eyelid line is also more visible than before, giving him a different impression from his previously understated image.

As a result, online communities and social media have even raised rumors that Paul Kim may have undergone plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, Paul Kim announced in 2024 that he would marry a non-celebrity partner he had dated for nine years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.