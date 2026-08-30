Jeon So-min's Younger Brother Jeon Wook Min Says He Is Delivering Food at 38, Then Adds, "At Last, an Opportunity Has Come My Way"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Jeon Wook Min, the younger brother of actor Jeon So-min, said that even at 38, he has not given up on his dream of becoming an actor and will keep challenging himself.

On the 30th, Jeon posted a video on his account along with a message that read, "I sincerely support everyone who is running toward their dreams, and please never give up."

In the released video, Jeon began speaking cautiously as he mentioned the acting opportunity that had come his way.

He said, "At last, an opportunity has come my way," and added, "When I say that I am preparing to act at 38 with no money and no career, people around me say things like, 'Shouldn't you stop now?' and 'You're already 40.' I knew they were saying it because they were worried about me, so I even wondered if I should quit. But a few days ago, I got a phone call."

He also spoke candidly about the role he has been given. Jeon said, "It doesn't have many lines and is only a brief appearance, so to someone else it may seem like a small opportunity that is nothing special. But to me, it is different," adding, "It is a precious chance that feels like my dream may finally touch reality for the first time."

Jeon also revealed how determined he is to approach this opportunity.

He said, "I want to think about this precious opportunity I have been given and do my very best," and added, "I sincerely hope this becomes the first scene that leads me to a bigger stage someday."

He then looked back on the time he has spent pursuing his dream and once again made clear that he will not give up.

Jeon said, "Direction matters more than speed. Everyone moves at a different pace, but if you keep going in the right direction, you will eventually meet there. There have been moments when I wanted to give up and wondered if this was the right path, and there will be more in the future. But by reminding myself of those words, I will cherish what I can do and run toward my best. So today, too, I run."

Starting a new challenge at 38 could not have been easy. His confession carries even greater weight because he did not give up the path he chose, despite the worried looks around him and the practical concerns he faced.

What may be just a brief supporting role to some is, for Jeon Wook Min, the starting point where his dream meets reality. Attention is now focused on what results will follow as he moves forward, one step at a time, while cherishing every small opportunity.

Meanwhile, Jeon Wook Min previously appeared with Jeon So-min on SBS's Running Man and other programs, which helped make him known to the public.

He recently drew attention by sharing his daily life, saying that after a failed business venture, he was working as a delivery driver while taking another shot at his dream of becoming an actor. He has also worked as a trainer and said he is building his career step by step through small roles while looking for opportunities as an actor.

He has also spoken candidly about how people assume he must be financially comfortable simply because he has a famous actress for an older sister. At the time, Jeon said, "My older sister is a famous actress. I appeared on television several times thanks to her, and that made me want to become an actor too. Honestly, I thought I would do well," but he admitted that reality was not as easy as he had expected.

He also said, "I don't have a glamorous career or any savings. People around me think I must have a lot of money because my sister is a celebrity. But that money has nothing to do with me. It's all my sister's money, because she earned it."

Kim So-hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.