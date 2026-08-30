"Criticism of Ha Young Is Excessive": Yoon Il-sang Voices His View on Pro-Japanese Controversy, Then Video Is Suddenly Made Private

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] A video in which composer Yoon Il-sang voiced his opinion on the controversy over actress Ha Young’s great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities has been made private just days after it was posted, drawing attention.

On the 26th, Yoon uploaded a video titled "A Solo Talk with Il-sang on Actress Ha Young’s Great-Grandfather’s Pro-Japanese Controversy" to his YouTube channel, "Yoon Il-sang’s YouTube channel, 'Producer Talk Yoon Il-sang.'"

In the video, Yoon addressed the controversy that has recently stirred the entertainment industry over Ha Young’s great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese actions. He firmly criticized pro-Japanese behavior itself, but also said he was wary of the way criticism was being directed at Ha Young personally because of her ancestor’s actions.

Yoon began by saying, "This is not easy," and added, "I think Ha Young did not know about it." He went on to stress, "Anyone who engaged in pro-Japanese activities should naturally be criticized," and said, "During the Syngman Rhee government, punishment for pro-Japanese conduct was not properly carried out, was it? If possible, I support taking action on that history."

He also argued that responsibility for pro-Japanese conduct and criticism of descendants should be treated separately.

Yoon said, "If Ha Young did not know the detailed history of her family, you could say, 'Isn't it a problem not to know?' But I think criticizing Ha Young herself to this extent is excessive."

He added, "Were there only one or two people who did that back then? It is easy to criticize," and asked, "If an ancestor had been a slave, would you call the descendant a slave too?"

He also addressed cases in which wealth or benefits accumulated through pro-Japanese activities were passed down to descendants. Yoon said, "It is certain that those who collaborated with Japan were bad people and enemies of our nation," but added that if descendants feel ashamed of the past and help descendants of independence activists or contribute to society, they could be viewed differently.

In particular, he explained, "If people living today, even though it is their ancestor’s deed, feel ashamed and donate to those who worked for liberation or do good deeds, there is enough room for change."

He then emphasized, "If we criticize in this way now, we also block any chance for this person to improve. We should not go down this path."

Yoon also pointed out that social attention and compensation for those who devoted themselves to independence are important. He said, "Rather than giving more weight to criticism, we should reward gratitude," expressing the view that, alongside criticism of pro-Japanese figures, more effort should be made to remember independence activists and their descendants.

However, the video is currently unavailable on Yoon Il-sang’s YouTube channel. The post where it was uploaded now displays the message, "This video is unavailable." The specific reason for making the video private has not been disclosed.

Ha Young recently came under fire after it became known that her great-grandfather was a figure who showed pro-Japanese behavior during the Japanese colonial period. She later acknowledged her great-grandfather’s actions and offered an apology.

Against this backdrop, Yoon Il-sang clearly criticized pro-Japanese conduct itself while raising questions about how far responsibility should extend to descendants. With the video containing those remarks also made private, the issue has drawn renewed attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.