Kim Seung-hye, who is married to Kim Hae-joon, shows off her swimsuit look as a woman in late pregnancy: "Wow, look at my belly"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Seung-hye shared an update on her pregnancy and gave fans a glimpse into the happy daily life of an expectant mother.

On the 30th, Kim Seung-hye posted on her account, "Wow! Look at my belly," along with the caption, "This photo was taken when I was 28 weeks along (it's even bigger now)."

She went on to share a small episode from her pregnancy, saying, "Like other pregnant women, I wanted to take a pretty bikini shot, but because of a swimsuit size issue, I ended up covering everything. Definitely buy a bigger size."

She also expressed gratitude to her husband, Kim Hae-joon, adding, "Looking at the photos, I’m thankful to Ddung-i for trying so hard to make me look slim, haha."

The photos she shared show Kim Seung-hye on a prenatal trip to Okinawa Prefecture. Wearing a one-piece swimsuit, she smiles brightly while holding her protruding belly with one hand. Her clearly visible D-line at 28 weeks drew attention.

Even during pregnancy, Kim Seung-hye has kept her trademark bright and cheerful energy. She openly shared the changes in her body and spoke candidly about everything from swimsuit sizing to her husband taking the photos, playfully offering a glimpse into her life as an expectant mother.

Kim Seung-hye married fellow comedian Kim Hae-joon in 2024 after dating for about a year. While continuing their married life, she personally announced her pregnancy in May this year and received many congratulations.

At the time, Kim Seung-hye also revealed that they were expecting a baby girl, sharing the joy of becoming parents-to-be. With childbirth now approaching, fans continue to follow her pregnancy updates with interest.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.