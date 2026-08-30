Has Baek Yoon-sik’s grandson grown this much? Jung Si-a celebrates a happy birthday with her handsome 183 cm basketball-playing son

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Jung Si-a spent a happy birthday surrounded by congratulations from family and acquaintances. Her son, Baek Jun-woo, who has grown remarkably tall, once again drew attention.

On the 30th, Jung Si-a posted several photos from her birthday celebration on her social media account, along with the short message, "HAPPY DAY??"

The photos showed a lavish flower basket she received, along with food and a cake prepared to mark her birthday. A card attached to the flower basket carried a birthday message for Jung Si-a, reflecting the warm feelings of those around her.

What drew the most attention, however, was her son, Baek Jun-woo. Jun-woo is seen holding a birthday cake with lit candles in both hands as he celebrates his mother’s birthday. Dressed in a yellow short-sleeved T-shirt, he stood out with broad shoulders, a tall frame, and a youthful yet charming look.

Born in 2009, Jun-woo is 17 this year and is currently active as a basketball player. As of last year, he was already reported to be 183 cm tall, and his recent appearances have continued to draw attention for his strong build and looks that resemble both his father, Rubin Lim, and his mother, Jung Si-a.

Just two days earlier, Jun-woo’s rapid growth had also become a topic of interest. Through her YouTube channel, "Jung Si-a Asi-jung," Jung Si-a shared a family trip to Tokyo, Japan, with her husband Rubin Lim, Jun-woo, and their daughter Seo Woo. It was the first trip the four had taken together in about four years. Jung explained that they had not been able to go on family trips because Jun-woo started his athletic career in middle school and has been training continuously ever since.

In that video as well, Jun-woo caught attention for his towering height and solid build, which clearly surpassed Jung Si-a’s. After spotting the girl group MEOVV at the airport lounge, he also met his favorite member Anna in person and smiled with excitement, saying, "She’s really so pretty" and "I’m so happy right now," which drew laughter.

Jun-woo first became known to the public as a child when he appeared with Jung Si-a on the SBS variety show "Oh! My Baby." Once a cute little boy, he has now grown into a 183 cm high school basketball player, and every time his latest updates are shared, they attract strong interest. In February, photos of him on an Apgujeong outing with Jung Si-a also went viral, with his tall frame, broad shoulders, and sharp features becoming a hot topic.

Meanwhile, Jung Si-a married actor Rubin Lim, the son of actor Baek Yoon-sik, in 2009. That same year, she gave birth to their son Jun-woo, and in 2012, she welcomed their daughter Seo Woo.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.