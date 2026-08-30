"I've Been Blaming Myself a Lot": Lee Na-yeon in Tears a Month After JTBC Air Conditioner Controversy

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] JTBC sports announcer Lee Na-yeon was seen in tears in a video she released after the so-called "air conditioner remark" controversy, reflecting on her inner feelings.

On the 28th, Lee uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, titled "When This Rain Stops, Will Clear Days Come? | A 30-Year-Old's Vlog Full of Tears." She did not directly mention the recent controversy surrounding her, but remarks throughout the video suggested she had been going through a difficult time.

In the video, Lee spent time examining her current state through tarot and meditation. During the counseling session, she was told that she was being extremely hard on herself and blaming herself a lot. She was also told that her past goals and energy had become somewhat scattered, and that she seemed to be looking for a new direction.

Lee appeared deeply comforted after hearing, "It's okay to take a short break right now." She then entered a meditation session and spoke words to herself that she had not been able to say before.

Lee said, "I really have worked hard all this time," adding, "I am sorry that I pushed myself too hard, thinking everyone else was doing the same." She continued, "I am sorry for keeping myself under pressure, thinking I had to endure this much. Thank you for making it this far. Thank you for not giving up on me."

She also opened up about the words she had most wanted to hear. Lee said, "I think I most wanted to hear that I am doing well, and that I am enough as I am now." She added, "But I only listened to what other people said, and only cared about how others saw me." She went on, "I am sorry that I did not take care of my own words and my own perspective. In fact, I am the main character in my own life." She said, "From now on, I will love myself the most and take the best care of myself. I will value my feelings above all else."

Overcome with emotion, Lee eventually burst into tears. She said she is not usually someone who cries over things like this. After finishing the meditation, she said, "I came face to face with what I was really thinking," and added, "I received so much comfort during a time when taking care of myself felt incredibly difficult."

Her remark that she had realized, "I had left myself alone for far too long," especially suggested how difficult things had been for her recently.

When asked what had been hardest for her internally, Lee replied, "I think I just need to be a good person to myself." As for what she most wanted to do now, she said, "I want to rest. I want to travel, and I want to go somewhere with a view of the sea."

Earlier, Lee sparked controversy in July after sharing her daily commute to JTBC on her YouTube channel and saying, "Can I even say this? Is the company struggling? The air conditioner at the company isn't working. It's so hot." She added, "I won't get fired for saying this, right?"

At the time, some criticized her for carelessly mentioning a company that was already facing financial difficulties. The controversy grew further after JTBC's Scandal Supervisor anchor Yang Won-bo pushed back on air, saying, "The air conditioner works just fine." Lee later deleted the portion of the video containing the remark.

Lee did not issue a separate official apology or explanation at the time. However, in this video released about a month later, she said she had only cared about how others saw her and had left herself alone for too long, while tears suggested the complicated emotions she had been carrying after recent events.

Meanwhile, Lee began her broadcasting career in 2021 as a JTBC Golf announcer and became widely known after appearing on TVING's dating reality show Exchange 2 in 2022. She is currently in a public relationship with ice hockey player Nam Hee-doo.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.