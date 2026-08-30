Kim Won-hoon Says, "Why Do Comedians Have to Be Funny Every Time?" Yoo Jae-suk Fires Back, "You Should Change That" (Running Man)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Won-hoon shared his own philosophy about variety shows.

On the 30th episode of SBS's "Running Man," the members took part in an unpredictable race in which a single choice could change their fortunes. Comedian Kim Won-hoon and singer Kwon Eun-bi appeared as guests and brought lively chemistry to the show.

From the opening, Kim Won-hoon showed a different level of determination. He said his identity had a "real Won-hoon" and a "fake Won-hoon," and declared, "I will take part as the real Won-hoon, without exaggeration." In other words, he planned to show his true self instead of the exaggerated persona he usually presents on variety shows.

He then chose Lee Moon-sae's "In the Rain" and began singing it himself. With a serious expression, Kim Won-hoon carried the song through and delivered a calm, resonant performance.

But since it was a variety show, there was not much time to stay immersed in the mood. As the atmosphere grew more drawn out, Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Jong-kook tried to stop the song, saying, "There aren't many people who sing ballads on variety shows.." In the end, Kim Won-hoon's passionate performance came to an unexpectedly quick end.

Ji Ye-eun, who was watching, also chimed in, saying, "You shouldn't make the intro too long on a variety show." Kim Won-hoon did not back down and brought up his own philosophy about entertainment.

He stated, "When I appear on variety shows, this is something that needs to be fixed. Why should comedians always have to be funny every time they show up?"

Yoo Jae-suk then shot back, "How about you fix that yourself?" Yang Se-chan agreed, saying, "It's better to be funny every time," drawing laughter. Haha went even further and bluntly said, "We invited you because you're funny," sending the set into laughter.

Kim Won-hoon responded, "I want to show my own self," and stood firm. Haha then asked, "Why are you sulking?" Kim Won-hoon added to the laughter by expressing his disappointment, pointing out the members' different treatment of Kwon Eun-bi and saying, "You're all so nice to Eun-bi."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.