Jo Jung-suk, Gummy's husband, reacts automatically to his 7-month-old daughter's crying: "That's what happens when you're raising kids"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Jo Jung-suk shared his daily routine of managing his body, skin and diet ahead of a new project shoot. The ordinary yet special day of an actor preparing for filming drew attention.

On the 30th, a video titled "Jo Jung-suk's Vlog | Diet, Skin, Exercise, and Baeksuk! Actor Jo Jung-suk's Pre-Project Prep Vlog" was uploaded to Jo Jung-suk's YouTube channel.

In the video, Jo Jung-suk appeared in front of the camera looking as if he had just woken up. He began his day in a natural state and said, "Aren't you curious about what actors' routines are like before filming?" He added, "I'll share a vlog of actor Jo Jung-suk ahead of his first shoot."

The first thing Jo Jung-suk focused on was his diet. "I'm managing my diet, so I usually have scrambled eggs for breakfast," he said, preparing half a cucumber and scrambled eggs for a simple morning meal.

To manage his weight and condition before filming, he carefully stuck to his diet first. After finishing his modest breakfast, Jo Jung-suk washed his face and got ready to head out.

An unexpected moment was also caught during the process. When he heard a noise from inside the room, Jo Jung-suk immediately focused on the sound. He then laughed and said, "I thought it was our baby crying. Whenever I hear a baby's cry, I react like that. That's what happens when you're raising kids."

It was a scene that showed not only an actor preparing for a project, but also the everyday side of Jo Jung-suk as a father worried about his child.

After getting ready to go out, Jo Jung-suk met actor Jung Sang-hoon and headed out for a workout. The two ran about 5 kilometers together and continued their exercise in earnest. Jo Jung-suk's steady effort to stay in shape before filming drew attention.

After the workout, it was time to eat. Though he looked a little tired after running about 5 kilometers, Jo Jung-suk headed to a baeksuk restaurant.

"Dieting is all about food," he said, stressing that "meals should be centered on protein." After burning energy through exercise, he planned to replenish it with protein. Jo Jung-suk then explained his own approach to self-care and drew laughs by enthusiastically devouring the baeksuk in a surprising mukbang.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-suk married singer Gummy in 2018, and the couple has two daughters.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.