Happy End, Now Gray at 64: "My Hair Is Natural, and I'm Allergic to Hair Dye" (Kim Sook)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Happy End revealed that he takes medication whenever he dyes his hair for a project because he is allergic to hair dye.

On the 30th, actor Happy End appeared on the YouTube channel "Kim Sook" and talked about a variety of topics with Jung Jae-hyung.

That day, Jung Jae-hyung closely examined Happy End's hairstyle when they met for the first time and asked, "Isn't that what's trending these days?" Happy End smiled awkwardly and replied, "I just went with what the salon did for me. I got all dressed up at the salon for the first time in a while today."

Looking at Happy End's natural gray hair, Jung Jae-hyung was impressed. He said, "Your gray hair looks so cool. It makes me think, 'Maybe gray hair is okay.' It's natural, isn't it? Most people dye their hair a lot."

Happy End emphasized that his gray hair is "natural." He added, "I'm allergic to hair dye. When I have to dye my hair for a project, I have to take medicine first. Otherwise, my face swells up and doubles in size."

Meanwhile, the film "The Intern," starring Happy End and Han So-hee, is set to open on Sept. 16.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.