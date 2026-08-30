Kwon Eun-bi, dramatically changed beauty after laser treatment: "Lifting effect, all swelling gone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Kwon Eunbi has embarked on intensive care ahead of her comeback and expressed satisfaction with her changed appearance following a dermatological procedure.

On the 30th, a video titled "[VLOG] Kwon Eunbi's Intensive Care One Week Before Comeback" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Kwon Eunbi Kwon Eungbi Gwo Eunbi Gwo Nunbi'. In the released video, Kwon Eunbi entered full-scale care mode one week ahead of her comeback. On this day, she drew attention by appearing in front of the camera with an unadorned, bare face.

Looking at her face, Kwon Eunbi smiled shyly and said, "I'm very swollen. It's because I ate a lot and slept a lot. " As if to say that more meticulous care than usual was needed ahead of her comeback, she immediately headed to the gym to work out.

Upon arriving at the gym, Kwon Eunbi focused on her workout while receiving personal training. After finishing her workout, she emphasized the importance of skincare, saying, "The swelling seems to have gone down a bit compared to earlier. " She added, "You have to take care of yourself consistently.

You have to either work out hard or visit the dermatologist regularly," while also noting, "But skincare at home is also important. " She appeared to be putting great effort into her comeback preparations, moving her body through exercise and taking care of simple skincare routines she could do at home. Later, Kwon Eunbi visited a dermatologist to begin full-scale care.

She explained, "The procedure I'm receiving today is Soft Wave," and then began the laser treatment. Kwon Eunbi, who checked her appearance even during the procedure, picked up a camera after the Soft Wave treatment was finished on one side of her face.

Seeing the change in her appearance, she expressed satisfaction, saying, "It definitely works. There is a lifting effect.

" After completing the remaining treatments, Kwon Eunbi left the dermatologist with a much more refreshed expression. He expressed his satisfaction, saying, "The treatment is finished.

The swelling has gone down a lot compared to before. My skin has also become soft and smooth.

I will try to maintain this moisturized skin. " Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.