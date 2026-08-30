"My First Chanel Bag"... 'Vata♥' Ji Ye-eun Gets a Big Gift from Lee Hye-young and a Promised 1 Million Won Wedding Gift

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ji Ye-eun received her first Chanel bag from Lee Hye-young and was also promised a 1 million won wedding gift.

In a YouTube video released on the 30th, Lee Hye-young welcomed Ji Ye-eun as a guest and talked about a range of topics, including dating, marriage, and working life.

Lee warmly greeted Ji, whom she had not seen in a while. The two first met about three years ago while working together. Lee said, "It's already been three years," and expressed delight at Ji Ye-eun's growth, noting that she is now recognized by name alone without any extra description.

Lee also openly brought up Ji Ye-eun's public relationship. When Ji said she did not have any particular worries these days, Lee teased, "Do you know why? Because you're in love." Ji Ye-eun is currently in a public relationship with choreographer Vata.

Lee then asked about Ji's boyfriend, saying, "What does it feel like to date a man who is like a lion in the jungle?" Ji waved it off and replied, "Not at all." When Lee added, "He didn't even seem human when I saw him dancing," Ji said his onstage image is different from his real personality.

After looking through photos of the two, Lee said, "They're cute. You're a puppy couple. That's because you both have puppy-like faces," and even declared, "I approve of the relationship," drawing laughter.

Lee's affection for Ji also led to a generous gift. Lee said, "Ye-eun was so grateful to come on the show, so I have a gift I want to give her," and showed her some of her belongings. Ji said she still carries around a Miu Miu item Lee had given her before, showing how attached she is to it. Then Lee handed over a Chanel bag she had used herself. Ji could not hide her surprise at the unexpected gift.

Seeing Ji handle the bag so carefully, Lee said, "Don't treat it like it's too precious. Just toss it around," showing her relaxed side. She also explained that when going to a cafe, Ji could simply set the bag down in front of her and even demonstrated how to carry it.

Ji said emotionally, "I've never received a bag like this before." After she added, "This is the first Chanel bag of my life," Lee replied, "So I gave you your first Chanel bag?" and looked pleased as well.

Ji also said the earlier gift had been her first Miu Miu item, adding, "That was my first Miu Miu too." She continued, "This is insane. I really need to brag to my mom," repeatedly expressing her gratitude. Lee also said, "I'm happy," looking satisfied.

Lee's generosity did not end there. She also promised in advance to give Ji a wedding gift, even though no wedding date has been set yet.

The two discussed a dilemma about wedding gifts sent in by a worker in their 20s. As the conversation turned to how much Lee would want to give if invited to Ji's wedding, Lee declared, "If you invite me, I would be honored to give 1 million won." Ji was shocked by the unexpectedly large amount but replied, "Thank you." Lee then emphasized again, "You have to invite me," and Ji answered, "Of course."

Lee went a step further and hinted that she would also be involved in Ji's future wedding preparations. She said, "Don't pick a weird wedding dress. Ask me first," sending the set into laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.