"Microphone Earthquake"... Shin Jang-mi Takes Over 'Immortal Songs' With Powerful High Notes

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Shin Jang-mi proved her presence as a vocalist.

On the first part of KBS2's 'Immortal Songs - National Trot Grand Festival Special' aired on the 29th, Shin Jang-mi appeared as Seoul's representative alongside singer Yoon Soo-hyun and performed 'Seoul Tango.'

Shin reinterpreted 'Seoul Tango' in her own style and delivered a bold performance by tearing off part of her outfit midway through the stage to reveal a skin-colored dress, capping off the first part with a finale that drove the atmosphere to its peak. Even though it was her first appearance on 'Immortal Songs,' her expressive tone, powerful vocals, and delicate emotional delivery were enough to capture the attention of the show's expert panel. In particular, at the end of the performance, she shook all over and poured everything into a soaring high note, drawing praise from the cast as a "microphone earthquake."

After the stage ended, viewers responded enthusiastically, calling it "a rediscovery of Shin Jang-mi," "an overwhelming vocal performance that transcends genres," and "a top-tier vocal performance that moved the heart."

Shin released her new song 'Daldalhaeyo' in May. The track is a love song that captures the flutter and excitement of falling in love through a sophisticated disco dance sound.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.