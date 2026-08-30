Ralral Says 18 Days Without Alcohol Led to 10-Kg Weight Loss: "My Eyes Are Whiter and I Have a Collarbone Now"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] YouTuber Ralral has shared how her daily life has changed after 18 days without alcohol. She said her weight, which once reached 77 kg, has dropped to 67 kg. She also expressed satisfaction, saying her fatigue and swelling have eased and her complexion has improved.

Ralral posted an update on her YouTube channel on the 30th, marking her 18th day without drinking.

That day, Ralral said, "It's been 18 days since I stopped drinking. This is the first time in my life." She added, "I started because I wanted to be a mom Seobin could be proud of and live my life a little differently, and now it's already been 18 days."

She also shared the reactions around her. Ralral said, "A lot of people asked about it, cheered me on, and even cursed me out. They said, 'You won't lose weight,' and 'You're telling two lies: that you'll lose weight and quit drinking.' But I just kept going, and now it's day 18."

She also noticed physical changes. Ralral asked, "Don't I look like I've lost a lot of weight?" and then said, "The amazing thing is that my weight hasn't dropped that much." She explained, "I really went from 77 kg to 67 kg now," adding that she had lost about 10 kg over roughly six to seven months.

Ralral stressed that she did it on her own. "I didn't use Mounjaro or Wegovy or anything like that. I quit drinking purely on willpower, didn't I?" she said. "I feel very proud and satisfied."

The first changes she noticed after quitting alcohol were in her eyes and overall condition. Ralral said, "First, the whites of my eyes got clearer. My eyes were always bloodshot, yellowish, and dull." She added, "I wake up at 7 a.m. every day, and I feel much less tired and more refreshed than usual. My brain has become incredibly clear too."

She also said the swelling had gone down. Pointing to her collarbone, Ralral said, "I don't have much swelling. Can you see my collarbone now? It wasn't there before." She added, "My collarbone is showing, and my shoulder line looks different too."

Ralral said her complexion had changed as well. She noted that many people have told her her skin looks much better. Around her, people have said, "Why does your face look so bright?" and "Your complexion looks great." She added, "I'm not sure if my dark circles have faded, but people say my skin tone looks different."

The changes brought by quitting alcohol were not limited to her appearance. Ralral said, "It saves a ridiculous amount of time and money." She explained, "Instead of spending evenings drinking without noticing time pass, I watch Netflix, look for hobbies, or organize what I need to do tomorrow. Even when I just use Instagram, I have so much more time now."

More than anything, Ralral said she has gained a strong sense of accomplishment from the process itself. She said, "Even on day 1, day 2, and day 3 of not drinking, I felt like I had succeeded in life and beaten myself." She added, "I was reading books and doing self-improvement things, and it made me feel good for no reason."

She also reflected on how she treated her daughter. Ralral confessed, "Before, even if I wanted to be a perfect mom, I couldn't do it, so I used stress as an excuse to drink every day." She added, "Because I was tired, I felt like I couldn't be kind or affectionate to my friends, and I couldn't fully play with Seobin either."

"But as I got healthier, I started to be able to do those things little by little," she said. "I once saw the phrase 'kindness is stamina' and 'affection is stamina,' and I really think that's true."

One of the people most happy about her sobriety is her mother. Ralral said, "Especially my mom loves it so much. She sends me KakaoTalk messages." She said her mother even told her, "Yura, you need to report this to 'Capture the Moment: How Is That Possible?'" drawing laughter.

Ralral also honestly admitted that in the past, her "hobby and specialty was drinking." She said she had a hard time controlling alcohol on her own.

"Alcohol itself isn't bad, and having a beer or two with good people is really nice. I want to do that too," she said. "But I couldn't control it. It wasn't 'One drink is the best.' It became, 'This is just the beginning. One more can, please.' It never ended."

For that reason, she said she does not plan to set a fixed end date for now. Instead, she wants to keep going until she can control her drinking. Ralral said, "I want to stay sober until I can really exercise restraint." She added, "I'm planning to keep not drinking until I can control it."

She also said she does not want to rush her weight loss. "I'm not losing dozens of kilograms all at once," she explained. "I run sometimes, and I just think of it as something I'm doing for my health. So it's slow, but it keeps coming off steadily."

Finally, Ralral said she has not yet reached one full month without alcohol, but added, "If I succeed through the second month, I want to tell you all what has changed." She said, "I hope we can spend each day with healthy minds and bodies. Let's not lose to ourselves."

Meanwhile, Ralral announced in February 2024 that she had married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior and was pregnant at the same time. In July of the same year, she gave birth to her daughter Seobin.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.