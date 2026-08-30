Seo Jang-hoon Was Moved to Tears Too... Kim Jun-ho, Who Is Married to Kim Ji-min, Breaks Down in Tears After Successful Embryo Transfer and Pregnancy

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min's pregnancy news also moved Seo Jang-hoon to tears.

The episode of SBS's My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 30th, followed Kim Jun-ho as he became an expectant father after learning the long-awaited news of a baby after marriage.

The broadcast showed everything from the couple's first embryo transfer to the moment they checked whether the pregnancy had been successful. The couple had previously said they were undergoing in vitro fertilization to have a child and received a great deal of support.

After hearing the good news from his doctor, Kim Jun-ho finally shed the tears he had been holding back. Facing the camera, he said, "Stop making me do this. I'm crying too," but in the end, the tears fell.

He also told Kim Ji-min, "Thank you. You worked so hard," which touched viewers. Seo Jang-hoon, who watched the moment, was also deeply moved and said, "There are so many things about him that are similar to me, from our age to our situations," drawing attention with his emotional reaction.

The show also revealed for the first time the moment when Kim Ji-min told Kim Jun-ho that she was pregnant. Kim Jun-ho, who was met with the unexpected surprise of a property tax payment notice, looked more stunned than happy. Kim Ji-min laughed and said, "I can't forget the look in his eyes when he got the notice and seemed so anxious." Kim Jun-ho quickly defended himself, saying, "When I'm too shocked, I can't even cry," adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who married in July last year, announced the pregnancy themselves on the 30th of last month and received many congratulations. The couple is said to be expecting a baby boy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.