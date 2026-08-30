Choi Hyun-wook, 'Drunk Live Stream' with glazed eyes and slurred speech from morning till night... "Nobody can stop me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Choi Hyun-wook has come under fire for conducting a live broadcast while intoxicated from the morning.

On the 30th, Choi Hyun-wook communicated with fans via a live broadcast on his social media. On this day, Choi Hyun-wook appeared in front of the camera with somewhat disheveled hair and a dazed look in his eyes. As he continued the broadcast while appearing tipsy, he stammered, saying, "Foreign, there seem to be a lot of foreigners, a lot of foreigners.

" as comments from overseas fans poured in. He then said, "I suppose the translation will work out on its own anyway, but you have to treat Koreans well. " He went on to comment on his appearance, saying, "Don't I look too ugly right now? It's because I'm a pig," and continued the broadcast despite fans' concerns about him broadcasting while intoxicated, stating, "Koreans are probably asleep at this hour.

So there is no one to stop me. " As footage of him interacting with fans while intoxicated at an unexpected time was released, various reactions regarding his words and actions have been circulating online.

This is not the first time Choi Hyun-wook's behavior has come under fire. He has been involved in controversies and scandals on several occasions in the past.

Previously, it was revealed that Choi Hyun-wook had illegally discarded a cigarette butt after smoking on Apgujeong Rodeo Street in Seoul in October 2023. At the time, he paid a fine and apologized by releasing a handwritten letter.

Later, an incident occurred where his naked body was exposed after he posted a photo on social media verifying the purchase of props. Last year, he sparked controversy by throwing a hard pitch at a child batter during a game between the SSG Landers and the Samsung Lions.

Given his background as a former baseball player, his pitch drew even more attention, but there was heated debate over the pitch directed at a child. Eventually, he apologized through a fan platform, saying, "If a young friend had been standing there, I should have thrown it slowly from close range, but I couldn't think of that because I was trembling.

I am truly sorry. " Meanwhile, Choi Hyun-wook, born in 2002, played baseball until his first year of high school before becoming an actor, and in his third year of middle school, he was a member of the Suwon Buk Middle School baseball team that won the Presidential Cup National Middle School Baseball Tournament as a catcher.

Afterward, he made his debut in 2019 with the web drama 'Real: Time: Love' and gained recognition by appearing in 'Racket Boys', 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One', 'Weak Hero', and 'D. P.

Season 2'.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.