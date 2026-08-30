75-year-old Ko Du-shim Opens the Door to Remarriage 29 Years After Divorce... "I Won't Live Alone Forever"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ko Du-shim, 75, drew attention after urging her juniors Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu to get married, while also making remarks that seemed to leave open the possibility of dating and remarriage.

The August 30 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy" featured Ko Du-shim, widely regarded as a beloved veteran actress, meeting Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu, who are known in the entertainment industry as especially pitiful juniors.

Ko Du-shim, who has often described Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu as juniors she wants to treat to a meal, said she had long wanted to meet them in person. Understanding better than anyone what it means to live alone, she prepared a heartfelt table of Jeju Island dishes to take care of the two men.

But unlike the warm meal, her advice was blunt. As soon as she entered Im Won-hee's home, she began teasing them affectionately, saying, "Oh, you singles," and urged the two, "How have you been these days? Hurry up and get married!"

Now 29 years after her divorce, Ko Du-shim sympathized with their situation, saying, "I know the pain of being alone," but also made viewers laugh by adding, "What kind of men in this world don't get married?"

Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu then turned the question back on Ko Du-shim and asked about her ideal type. She shyly said, "I'm old," but honestly added, "I like a manly and humorous person."

She then replied, "Everyone has a partner. Don't worry about me. Worry about yourselves," and added a meaningful remark.

Ko Du-shim surprised the two by emphasizing, "But I won't live alone. Not in the future either. Don't worry." Her comment drew attention as she appeared to leave open a new possibility for her life after years of living single.

Meanwhile, Ko Du-shim married a businessman in 1976 and had one son and one daughter. She is known to have divorced in 1998, 22 years after marriage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.