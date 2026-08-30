Season 15 Jung-sook Forgave Her Cheating Husband, Then Gave a Brief Apology to His Exes: "Regret"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Jung-sook from Season 15 of "I'm Solo" has expressed her apologies to her husband's former partners in connection with the controversy over his alleged double life.

On the 30th, a video titled "The Full Story I Could Not Finish, from a Broken Engagement to Marriage Again" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lucy Insight."

Earlier, Jung-sook from Season 15 acknowledged the controversy over her husband's alleged double life, but said she went ahead with the marriage despite her parents' opposition. She later appeared on camera again and spoke candidly about how she reunited with her husband and how she felt at the time.

Jung-sook recalled the situation, saying, "Many people showed a lot of interest, and the first question I got most often was, 'Why did you get back together?'"

She admitted, "I really went all out. You know how college students grab each other by the collar and fight in the street? It was almost like that. I liked him in a very raw way, and I was angry. I grabbed him by the collar and even smashed my phone. It was really the first time I had ever done something like that."

"I felt like I was sinking lower and lower as a human being. But the reason I got back together with him was that he said he liked me. Honestly, if it were me, I think I would have run away," she said. "It was only a month, but it felt like hell. Even in the middle of the night, if I called and said, 'You jerk, come here,' he would come to my house and beg."

"I was awful too. But I was not in my right mind then, and I was having such a hard time," she continued. "As things slowly started to settle down, I kept thinking, 'Why am I going this far?' I realized I still had both love and resentment left in me."

In the end, Jung-sook decided to meet her husband once again.

She said, "When we met again, I thought, 'Fine, let's keep seeing each other until I completely lose feelings.' I was in so much pain. Because I liked him so much, I kept seeing him to find out how far this would go." She added, "He treated me well too, so my anger gradually faded."

She also explained why she chose to follow her own heart rather than public opinion.

"I did not stop seeing him because I was afraid of what other people would think. But if I were an old woman one day, I would just grow old and die by then. I thought I would regret it someday," Jung-sook said. "I did not want to regret not seeing him just because I liked him and worrying about what people would say."

She also spoke frankly about the criticism directed at her. "People curse at me, saying, 'You picked up trash and ended up with someone just like you,' or 'You forgave a bad guy, you idiot.' And yes, I am an idiot too. He is an idiot, and I am an idiot. At some point, everyone is a little bit of an idiot," she said.

In particular, Jung-sook directly mentioned her husband's former girlfriends, who were hurt by the double-life controversy, and offered an apology.

"It is true that this is a regrettable and embarrassing situation. They are, of course, the victims," she said. "It is clear that my husband was entirely at fault."

"Even posting this video may upset them. No matter what I say, if they feel upset, then they are right to feel that way. That is why I also want to say publicly that I am sorry. I fully understand how they feel," she added.

Earlier this year, Jung-sook from Season 15 was caught up in controversy over her husband's alleged relationship overlap ahead of their wedding. Last year, a woman identified as her husband's former girlfriend posted in an open chat room created by Jung-sook and raised suspicions that her husband, B, had been seeing two women at once.

The woman claimed, "He secretly went on blind dates while dating me, and in the end, he moved on and even got married. It is shameless for someone who cheated to appear on a public relationship show and even join a live broadcast."

Jung-sook did not take a public stance at the time, but she married B at a cathedral in May and became his wife. She later spoke directly through her YouTube channel, explaining the circumstances behind the controversy and the complicated feelings that led her to decide to marry him.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.