Kwon Sang-woo moved by handwritten letter from 11-year-old daughter: "Thank you for everything you do for our family"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Kwon Sang-woo spent a special day celebrating his 50th birthday with his family in the United States.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel 'Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young' uploaded a video titled 'Son Tae-young's full-course meal for Kwon Sang-woo's first birthday in the U.S. (birthday table, luxury resort).'

That day, Son Tae-young was busy from the morning preparing for her husband Kwon Sang-woo's 50th birthday. She set a birthday table with carefully prepared dishes, including seaweed soup, braised tofu, and braised short ribs.

Seeing the lavish spread, Kwon Sang-woo let out an exclamation and sat down at the table. After tasting the seaweed soup first, he said, "It's delicious," showing his satisfaction. When Son Tae-young asked if the seasoning was right, he replied, "It's perfect," returning her thoughtfulness with appreciation.

But Son Tae-young had another plan. She announced, "We'll hold the birthday party later this afternoon. Since we need the rice cooker, we'll finish eating now and then use it again," hinting at the celebration to come.

It turned out that the rice cooker would be used for a second purpose: a cake. Son Tae-young decided to make her husband's birthday cake herself using the rice cooker.

For Son Tae-young, who is not usually someone who enjoys baking, it was not an easy challenge. She said, "I've never even made a cake for the kids," and set out to make the egg cake Kwon Sang-woo had said he wanted.

Although she was inexperienced, Son Tae-young carefully prepared the ingredients and completed a delicious-looking cake in about 40 minutes using the rice cooker. Their daughter Riho also helped. Riho decorated the cake herself with jelly, finishing her father's special birthday cake.

It was not decorated with anything extravagant, nor was it an expensive cake, but it carried even greater meaning because it was made by his wife and daughter.

Kwon Sang-woo then appeared wearing a birthday crown, and Son Tae-young and their two children gathered together to sing the birthday song. Touched by his family's celebration, Kwon Sang-woo smiled warmly with an emotional expression.

Before the party, Kwon Sang-woo also joked about the gifts he expected from his children. He said, "I'm sure the kids will write birthday letters. I told Riho to prepare a Rolex, and Rook Hee to prepare a Ferrari. They both gave awkward laughs and walked away," drawing laughter.

But the gift Kwon Sang-woo actually received was far more valuable than a Rolex or a Ferrari. His 11-year-old daughter Riho handed him a handwritten letter, along with a sweet greeting: "Happy birthday, Dad."

The letter contained heartfelt words: "Thank you so much for everything you always do for our family. I love you." After reading his daughter's message, Kwon Sang-woo could not hide his happiness and smiled with obvious delight.

Their playful affection also brought smiles. Kwon Sang-woo leaned in toward Riho and said, "You should give me a kiss." As Riho moved closer to kiss his cheek, he jokingly turned his head and received a kiss on the lips instead. Their affectionate and cheerful exchange added to the warm atmosphere.

Their son Rook Hee, a high school senior, also prepared a gift for his father. Knowing that Kwon Sang-woo drinks coffee often, he chose a tumbler for him.

Through subtitles, Kwon Sang-woo expressed his sincerity about his son's gift, saying, "It's better than a Ferrari." He seemed more moved by the thoughtfulness behind the present than by its price or size.

Son Tae-young also prepared a gift for her husband. She gave him a black jacket that suited Kwon Sang-woo well, and he looked pleased after trying it on himself.

Kwon Sang-woo said, "I think I can pass this down to Rook Hee later. It's a good one," expressing his gratitude. Son Tae-young added meaning by saying, "You can pass it down to Rook Hee later."

Kwon Sang-woo's 50th birthday was filled with his family's care and affection. From the birthday table Son Tae-young prepared herself to the cake made with a rice cooker, and from his daughter's handwritten letter to his son's gift, it was a birthday that highlighted family love rather than extravagance.

Meanwhile, actors Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have one son and one daughter.

Son Tae-young currently lives in New Jersey, U.S., for their children's education, while Kwon Sang-woo commutes between Korea and the United States, living as a long-distance father.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.