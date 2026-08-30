Kim Ji-min's shocking pregnancy anecdote about smelling Han Da-gam's husband's underwear: "I wondered if he had really worn it"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Kim Ji-min revealed an unexpected act she once did out of desperation while trying to get pregnant, leaving Kim Jun-ho flustered.

On the 30th episode of the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy" ("My Little Old Boy"), the story of Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who succeeded in getting pregnant after IVF treatment, was shared.

That day, the couple called actress Han Da-gam to express their special thanks.

Han Da-gam, who recently received many congratulations after announcing that she had conceived naturally at 47, had previously given the couple underwear worn by her husband, saying she wanted to share good energy with them as they prepared for IVF.

It was a gift that drew laughter at the time, but after Kim Ji-min later succeeded in becoming pregnant, it took on an even more special meaning for the three of them.

During the call with Han Da-gam, Kim Jun-ho said he had actually worn the gifted underwear and expressed his gratitude. He also joked, "Can I put this up on a secondhand platform?" drawing laughter. He then added, "I should give it to Jongmin Kim," mentioning the next candidate in line, who is also preparing to have a child.

But after the call with Han Da-gam ended, an even more surprising story came out. Kim Ji-min confessed that when she first received the underwear, she wondered whether it had really been worn by Han Da-gam's husband. She said she even smelled it herself because she wanted to check whether it was new or actually used.

Taken aback by the unexpected confession, Kim Jun-ho reacted in disbelief, saying, "Why are you smelling another man's underwear?" Kim Ji-min later looked back on her own behavior and laughed awkwardly, saying, "Why did I do that?"

Meanwhile, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who married in July last year, announced their pregnancy directly on the 30th of last month and received many congratulations. The couple is expecting a baby boy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.