Kim Jung-hwa Reveals Why She Suddenly Disappeared From Showbiz at the Height of Her Career: "I Felt Like I Was Going to Die"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Jung-hwa has opened up about why she stepped away from entertainment at the peak of her career.

On the 30th, a video titled "The Reason I Gave Up Everything and Suddenly Disappeared" was uploaded to Kim Jung-hwa's YouTube channel. In the video, she appeared with her husband, You Eun-sung, and talked about life, faith, and married life.

That day, Kim looked back on her 20s and admitted that while her life in entertainment appeared glamorous on the outside, she was going through a difficult time inside.

Kim recalled that although she had been raised in a Christian home, there were times when she felt confused while working in entertainment. She said, "Of course, I didn't do anything terribly bad, but there were times when I felt I was not pleasing to God."

She also explained the decisive reason she gave up everything when her career was at its busiest. "I had been a little sick," she said. "While I was sick, I thought I should try Bible study. Then there came a time when I thought, 'If I keep going like this, I might really have dark thoughts,' so I stopped all my activities."

What made it even more surprising was that this happened during the height of her career. "That was when I was doing the best," she said. "It was the period when I was working the most. It was not easy to let that go."

Her agency also tried to dissuade her from taking a break. But Kim said, "The company kept talking to me, but I told them, 'No, I can't do this because I feel like I'm going to die.'" In the end, she chose to stop working.

After that, Kim began studying the Bible. "That was the first time I really read the Bible properly," she said. "The stories in it felt so mysterious, so interesting, and so gratefully believable. I think that was the first time I truly believed it."

She added, "That was when I experienced what all believers talk about, that the world starts to look different. I was in my mid-20s. As I studied the Bible, my life began to come alive."

Most of all, Kim described her former self by saying, "Before that, I looked glamorous and successful to everyone, like I was at the top. But I was dead inside, and I was dying."

She continued, "To other people, it may have looked like, 'Kim Jung-hwa is gone now' or 'She suddenly disappeared.' But for me, that was when I began to experience coming back to life."

Kim also said she formed a special bond with Agnes, a child living with AIDS whom she met during volunteer work in Africa. She said she had been going through a depressed period at the time, and her experience in Africa made her look again at the everyday life she had taken for granted.

"I was born in the Republic of Korea, in a home where I could make a living. I was able to study, and I happened to debut and do well. Until then, I thought all of that was natural," she recalled. "But after going to Africa, I realized nothing was natural at all."

She also honestly admitted that in the past, "I had built up thoughts like, 'Why do I have to be less successful than that person?' 'Why can't I do commercials like that person?' 'Why can't I be the lead in a drama?'"

But after returning from Africa, her perspective changed completely. Kim said, "I started thinking, 'I'm so grateful just to have supporting roles,' and 'I'm so grateful just to have a place where I can act.'" She added, "Everything turned into gratitude, and I think that became a turning point that helped me move a little away from depression."

Meanwhile, Kim was widely loved as a youth star in the early 2000s, when she was active in dramas, films, and commercials. She married CCM singer and composer You Eun-sung in 2013, and the couple has two sons.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.